Surrounded by darkness, Caryl Baum, 80, sat in the lobby of Avamere at Oak Park on Aug. 16. She returned home during a power outage at her assisted living facility, confined to her wheelchair, with no access to do anything.

Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.

Roseburg Reader
Roseburg Reader

I'm very happy our fire department responded to help this poor woman. I don't think I would EVER take any of my loved ones to this awful place! I can't believe they just left her in the lobby. How difficult would it have been for them to take her to her room? How difficult would it have been for them to call for help if they were unable to lift her? I can see why they didn't respond to a request for a comment. Nothing they could say would undo this. I'm appalled that a place like this even exists.

