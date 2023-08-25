Surrounded by darkness, Caryl Baum, 80, sat in the lobby of Avamere at Oak Park on Aug. 16. She returned home during a power outage at her assisted living facility, confined to her wheelchair, with no access to do anything.
As workers tended to people around her, maneuvering through dull lighting, she was alone.
“They just walked by me and said, ‘You know you’re just gonna have to stay there. We can’t do anything about anyone else,’ I said, ‘I have to sit here by myself in the darkness all night long in a wheelchair?’ I couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom with help or anything,” Baum said. “They left. They left me there.”
Baum grew fearful as the nighttime settled in, lonesome and unsure of what would come of the night.
That’s when she dialed 911 and Roseburg Fire Department responded.
“They didn’t hesitate a minute. They didn’t know what to do ‘cause I live on the second floor, but they took my wheelchair and they carried me upstairs,” Baum said of the firefighters who showed up in a matter of minutes. “It was unbelievable.”
Lt. Josh Ray was one of three firefighters from the Roseburg Fire Department who responded to the call. When responding to a situation like this, he said he’s thinking, “Just help out wherever we can — it teaches you to go above and beyond — we’re just here to help the public and do the best we can.”
Once they arrived at her room, they assured things were in place so she would be comfortable for the night.
“She was very thankful. People want to be in their space and be at home, and that’s what she wanted. I can understand not being home and having to have the power out,” Dane Coke, Roseburg Fire Department driver and engineer, said.
“It’s just bringing tears to my eyes right now because they’re so amazing,” Baum said while recounting the incident.
It was a unique circumstance, given the power outage, but firefighter Doran Gillespie said that it is fairly common to get calls similar to this, needing to help people into their rooms.
“It’s actually stuff like that, O2 calls, where their (oxygen tank) is not working. With the power outages, we’ve been going on quite a bit of stuff like that. It’s not life or death emergency, just to where we can go help,” Ray added.
All three agreed that helping someone who is in a bit of distress or discomfort, who can then be happy in their space, is a “good feeling” for them.
“This is a great community full of support and what we’re hired to do, is problem solve for our community and put them first,” Ray said. “It’s everything, being able to help anybody that needs.”
Avamere at Oak Park did not respond to The News-Review in time for comment on the incident.
Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(1) comment
I'm very happy our fire department responded to help this poor woman. I don't think I would EVER take any of my loved ones to this awful place! I can't believe they just left her in the lobby. How difficult would it have been for them to take her to her room? How difficult would it have been for them to call for help if they were unable to lift her? I can see why they didn't respond to a request for a comment. Nothing they could say would undo this. I'm appalled that a place like this even exists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.