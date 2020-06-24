myrtle creek
DFPA: Fireworks sparked wildfire
Fireworks are to blame for a wildfire that burned a quarter acre of grass and brush 5 miles northwest of Myrtle Creek, between the end of Weigle Road and the South Umpqua River on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Crews from the DFPA and the Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:30 p.m. and remained on location for about 90 minutes to extinguish hot spots.
The DFPA said it failed to locate the responsible person linked to the fireworks and asked that anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the agency.
Individuals using fireworks in wildland areas can be fined up to $1,000 and be billed fire suppression costs, according to Kyle Reed, spokesman for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.