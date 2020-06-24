myrtle creek

DFPA: Fireworks sparked wildfire

Fireworks are to blame for a wildfire that burned a quarter acre of grass and brush 5 miles northwest of Myrtle Creek, between the end of Weigle Road and the South Umpqua River on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.

Crews from the DFPA and the Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department responded to the fire at 4:30 p.m. and remained on location for about 90 minutes to extinguish hot spots.

The DFPA said it failed to locate the responsible person linked to the fireworks and asked that anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the agency.

Individuals using fireworks in wildland areas can be fined up to $1,000 and be billed fire suppression costs, according to Kyle Reed, spokesman for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.

Abbey McDonald is the Charles Snowden intern at The News-Review. She can be reached at amcdonald@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

