Over a thousand came to the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday to take part in the county’s first ever Pride festival, bringing together members and allies of the local LGBTQ+ community to eat from food trucks, browse through the booths of community vendors and watch a number of live drag performances.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

(2) comments

Fredhendee
Fredhendee

Really? This is something the majority of Douglas County wants to see in the paper. Shove it down our throats, & we’ll keep voting conservative.

CitizenJoe
CitizenJoe

Fredhendee:

"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."

-- (from The Princess Bride)

Fred, "Shove it down our throats," is a phrase you use over and over. Armchair psychologists remain amused.

Keep it up. (Yeah, I meant to do that.)

Feel free to "keep voting conservative." Stand athwart history, yell "Stop!" and see how that works out for you.

The times, they are a-changin'--for the better. But some folks are gonna sink like a stone.

