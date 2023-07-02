Over a thousand came to the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday to take part in the county’s first ever Pride festival, bringing together members and allies of the local LGBTQ+ community to eat from food trucks, browse through the booths of community vendors and watch a number of live drag performances.
For many of those in attendance, however, the event was about more than just the sum of its individual parts. As the first event of its kind held in the county, it was a symbol of growing representation for local members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“I’m originally from Drain, Oregon.” said Sam Thrower, a Eugene-based drag performer who goes by the stage name Tashia. “I never had representation growing up, we never had Pride at all in the area, so I had to come to Douglas County Pride.”
“Oh, it’s amazing,” said Ash Hillyard, a 14-year-old from Sutherlin. “The fact we have these resources around here, it speaks to how much this community has grown.”
During the six hour event, attendees were able to take part in coloring competitions and watch drag lip-sync performances — an integral part of drag culture — from drag entertainers like Drake Demonwing and Miss Honey Jinx Galore.
“It’s really great,” said Robin Bruns, a student at Umpqua Community College. “I’m really happy that they finally got something established here.”
Bruns said he and his friends used to travel to bigger cities like Medford and Eugene to attend Pride events, but now have another option located in their own community.
“We’re busy, we can’t go out every week to a new big city,” said Frank Formatin, who lives in Riddle. “It’s nice to have a little spot here in Roseburg.”
Organizers were disappointed after religious protesters from Wellspring Bible Fellowship were permitted to enter the festival area. Organizers said they had reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office before the event to try and keep protesters outside of the festival grounds.
“Unfortunately, the sheriff let some people in that aren’t so supportive,” said Kristen Yohn, the treasure at the Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective, the organization that planned this month’s Pride events. “But I think everybody’s got a really good vibe going, we’re carrying on, not letting that stuff stop us.”
“There’s so many friendly faces,” Ash said. “Also a few unfriendly ones, but we’ve just got to deal with it.”
For attendees at Saturday’s event, it signaled a new opportunity to express themselves and be who they want to be — finally, in their own backyard.
“It feels powerful,” Thrower said when asked how it felt to return to the county where he grew up for a drag performance. “Even with all the protestors here, I don’t feel any negative energy, it’s all love. Love is going to win every time.”
Really? This is something the majority of Douglas County wants to see in the paper. Shove it down our throats, & we’ll keep voting conservative.
Fredhendee:
"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
-- (from The Princess Bride)
Fred, "Shove it down our throats," is a phrase you use over and over. Armchair psychologists remain amused.
Keep it up. (Yeah, I meant to do that.)
Feel free to "keep voting conservative." Stand athwart history, yell "Stop!" and see how that works out for you.
The times, they are a-changin'--for the better. But some folks are gonna sink like a stone.
