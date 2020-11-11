The first major rain and snow event of the fall is expected to hit western Oregon beginning Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Medford expects a strong front to drop a moderate amount of rain in the valleys and as much as 2 feet of snow at elevations of 5,000 feet and higher in the Cascades between Thursday and Saturday.
"It's going to come in two phases," said NWS meteorologist Brian Nieuwenhuis on Wednesday. "We'll see a little splash on Thursday, and then the big event Friday."
Nieuwenuis said the system, which is currently tracking toward the mouth of the Columbia River, could deliver more than an inch of rain as far south as Douglas County over its course.
The heavy precipitation is a concern for several large wildfire scars in western Oregon, including the Archie Creek Fire. More than 200 log truckloads per day are harvesting salvageable timber from the burn in a massive effort to mitigate potential hazards along Highway 138 East and other roadways.
One of the biggest concerns around the Archie Creek Fire burn scar was with the intensity the fire burned and the stability of the remaining ground cover.
"I don't think it's going to be enough rain for a debris flow, but I'm not saying it's not possible," Nieuwenhuis said.
While conditions are expected to be breezy on the valley floor, the National Weather Service is predicting higher winds in the Cascades, with gusts potentially reaching 35 miles per hour Thursday and up to 60 mph Friday. In the Umpqua Valley, Friday's gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.
The Pacific Ocean is in a "La Nina" pattern: warmer surface water is pushed west, dropping surface temperatures in the central Pacific by an average of 5 to 9 degrees.
This phenomenon — which can last up to five months — often means much wetter weather in the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rocky Mountains, the Great Plains region and the northern Midwest. Meanwhile, the southern part of the country is largely deprived of precipitation.
The last La Nina cycle was from 2016-17.
"The patterns tend to have a southerly wind component which then brings the temperatures up," Nieuwenhuis said. "These are pretty typical La Nina patterns. It's not going to get colder necessarily, but certainly wetter.
"It looks like we're going to stay pretty active for a week or two," said Nieuwenhuis, citing a model which showed additional events moving through western Oregon over the weekend and again Tuesday.
