Drones zipped through fields and tree lines at the eighth annual West Coast Throwdown on Saturday in Whistler’s Bend Park. Flags, checkpoints and goalposts were scattered across two fields at the park, making up the course for drones to fly through.
The event is dedicated to first-person-view drones that allow pilots to control their drones with head-mounted goggles and a gamepad controller attached to a lanyard around their necks. Competitions range from freestyle flying to races and trick competitions.
The weekend involved camping for many pilots and their families and after awards are announced, attendees and coordinators hop in the North Umpqua river for the annual West Coast Throwdown river float to cap off the weekend of events. If folks stick around after the float, founder Derek Brown leads a visit to Watson Falls, the tallest waterfall in southwestern Oregon.
Breelyn Brown is Derek’s wife and she considers herself the “right-hand lady” of the event, providing assistance wherever the other event coordinators need it. On Saturday, she sat at the check-in table alongside her chocolate labrador Tina, handing out swag bags that come with the purchase of a pilot pass for the event and selling raffle tickets.
“When he was first beginning his drone career, that was his main thing, he loved to fly waterfalls,” Brown said. “That was his thing, he would seriously chase waterfalls so Watson Falls has been one of his favorites so he likes to share it.”
Pilot Daniel Sugano, also known as FPV Skittles, has been piloting drones since 2016. He said he flies all sizes of drones and helps run a competition called International Game of Whoop where pilots play what is essentially a game of horse but with tricks. The game works where one pilot will do a trick that the following pilot has to recreate. If they can’t recreate it, they get a letter. The game ends when ‘whoop’ is spelled out.
Sugano said he was drawn to West Coast Throwdown because of how well-coordinated the events are.
“Not many events have a really organized and good freestyle competition so it’s the best freestyle competition I’ve been to,” Sugano said. “I came here last year and then they invited me back again this year, so I really like that part of it and then I do the racing for fun also because that’s like what most of the events are circled around.”
Sugano said the drone pilot community available at the West Coast Throwdown is one of the aspects that draws him to the event.
“There are only maybe three or four events every year where you get to see all of these people that you talk to online or who you work with in some capacity so it’s really fun to come out and hang out with them and fly with them in real life,” Sugano said. “That’s my main draw to it because a lot of these people I talk to almost everyday but I almost never see them outside of a couple of times a year.”
Saturday concluded with a pilot appreciation party and an awards ceremony for racing and freestyle categories. The weekend wrapped up with the annual river float, a closing ceremony with final giveaway opportunities and a “see you next year,” from event coordinators.
A fire at Whistler’s Bend Park did not stop the festivities.
