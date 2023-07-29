The First Presbyterian Church, established on Aug. 3, 1873, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, having survived the Roseburg Blast, a downstairs flood and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Standing inside the sanctuary, not a sound went unnoticed as acoustics echoed around the room’s curvature while stained-glass windows transformed sunlight into beams of turquoise and red, painting the pews.
“It’s hard to beat those stained-glass windows, and the space, the space is very peaceful,” Manya Meador, a longtime member, said.
The windows were blown out during the Roseburg Blast in 1959. One small original window remains on the Southeast Jackson Street side of the building, as well as lettering in the front-facing window on Southeast Lane Ave.
Shirley Northcraft joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1954, attending Sunday school. She said that over time her gratitude and admiration for the forefathers’ maintenance of the historic, Victorian Gothic-style building has continued to grow.
Her father was apart of the committee who researched the building as it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
Pastor Vicky Brown remembers receiving a phone call from Douglas County at 1 a.m. on a Friday night in 2018, reporting an alleged 6 foot flood of water entering the church — it ended up being 18 inches, pouring in from three sides of the building.
“There was a wonderful team of people from the church that just started right away, they started cleaning up on Saturday morning,” Brown said. The kitchen cabinets, a piano and all of the sheetrock had to be replaced — with an unexpected, but fortunate finding of asbestos in the flooring, church member Bill Mehlhoff said.
“We have bounced back after those two major setbacks,” Northcraft said. “I think that shows the resilience of the church. And we held our own during the pandemic and bounced back from that.”
Meador joined the church in 1991. She said one positive element the pandemic brought was the ability to participate in worship from home.
Brown and her husband began recording live services on Facebook using an at-home tripod, later moving to Zoom and filming prerecorded services with added music and cropped-together clips.
When they were allowed to attend church in person it “was like coming home again,” Mehlhoff said.
The church is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Members of the church will be stationed in each room to answer questions and share stories.
“It’s a time for people to come and wander the whole building,” Brown said.
On Sunday, Aug. 6, the church will hold its Sunday worship at 823 SE Lane Ave. — celebrating in word and song with choir, handbells, brass and organ. Choir Director Jason Heald will premier two pieces of original music. A reception will follow hosted in the social hall.
“Our worship style isn’t what it was 50 years ago, 100 years ago, 150 years ago, so looking to the future we want to be a presence in the community and provide a safe space to worship and to reach out and serve the community,” Lyn Biethan, a member of the sesquicentennial committee, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.