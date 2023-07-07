Hundreds of area residents stopped by the parking lot of the Oregon Department of Human Services Roseburg office Thursday to pick up food, clothing and other necessities. Some even got their teeth examined.
But for Doug Carney, the prime motivator to attend the First Thursday event was a chance to catch up with old friends and exchange smiles, handshakes and hugs.
“To tell you the truth, it’s something to do,” Carney said Thursday morning as he pushed his wheelchair through the parking lot of the DHS offices in the 700 block of West Harvard Avenue, where dozens of local service providers set up booths.
Carney said he has been unhoused off and on for decades. He is often alone and welcomes the companionship First Thursday provides, he said, and the mobile shower set up at the event was also a treat.
The trips to First Thursday events have also proven to be practical — a previous visit helped him secure health care, he said.
“These people are so good,” Carney said.
Callie Howell is one of the people who greeted Carney. Howell works as a youth advocate with FARA, a group that helps the unhoused. Before that she worked with other, similar, agencies.
“Doug is one of my favorites. We helped him get into places when he needed it,” she said. “He’s a free spirit. He tends to be on the road a lot, a nomad. But I respect that.”
Howell has firsthand knowledge about living without a home. She lived in her car for two years while attending Umpqua Community College, using the school locker room to shower.
She eventually got back on her feet and found permanent housing. Howell said the First Thursday event is a convenient way for people, including many families, to learn about and then get the help they may need.
“This is huge. This is massively huge,” Howell said of the event. “It helps people who may not have the means to get the resources they need. To provide all these resources in one spot is huge.”
The event, sponsored by the Oregon Department of Human Services, is still in its infancy, but is growing rapidly.
The inaugural First Thursday, held in November 2022 consisted of four agencies that set up booths in the lobby of the building. The event outgrew the space available indoors and last month was moved to the parking lot.
Thursday’s event featured nearly 40 “community partners” and drew upwards of 300 people, said Kathryn Garland, community partnership coordinator in the Roseburg ODHS office. The assistance provided ran the gamut: More than 1,000 pounds of fresh produced was handed out, clothes and shoes were available, and dental screenings were offered.
There were also family friendly activities, such as cornhole, other games and face painting.
Garland said First Thursday is important for a number of reasons, including helping service agencies network and providing myriad services to the public in a convenient way.
“A lot of times there are barriers to folks finding services,” she said. “First Thursday allows for a community member to come and have access to all the services they need, all in one place.”
