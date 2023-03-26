If there’s a honeymoon in your future, congratulations!
Your first trip together as a married couple should be just as personal as your wedding, a reflection of the two of you. But as you’ll discover, there are so many options that the process of deciding where to go, where to stay and what to do can be daunting.
This is where the advice of a travel professional is invaluable. Whether you want a sunny and secluded all-inclusive resort, an outdoor adventure, a big city to explore or even a road trip, your Travel Leaders travel advisor can provide expert guidance.
Here are a few popular options:
Hawaii tops the list of destinations for many honeymooners and there’s so much to choose from among the major islands. On Oahu, you’ll find the capital, Honolulu, iconic Waikiki Beach and historic sites like the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
Maui offers luxury resorts, the scenic Hana Highway and romantic sunrises and sunsets in Haleakala National Park. The big island of Hawaii is perfect for relaxing on the beach and playing golf. You can also go hiking or take a drive in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Kauai, known as the Garden Island, has a laid-back atmosphere and a landscape that includes mountains, rainforests, rivers and cascading waterfalls.
Northern California is a great choice if your ideal honeymoon involves a road trip. The 17-Mile Drive will take you along the Monterey Peninsula, much of which hugs the rugged Pacific coastline.
Along the way, you’ll find places to stretch your legs and explore, including Cypress Point Lookout, a spectacular spot to catch sunsets; Bird Rock, home to birds, harbor seals and sea lions; and the famous Pebble Beach golf course.
If you venture farther north, you can get a taste of the wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties.
An all-inclusive resort in Mexico or the Caribbean is another great option. If you’re active travelers, you’ll love the tropical landscape of St. Lucia. You can hike up the scenic Pitons, two impressive volcanic spires, and the island’s warm blue waters are perfect for snorkeling and kayaking.
Riviera Maya, a luxurious stretch of Caribbean coastline along Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, offers a variety of resorts and it’s a relatively short flight from many places in the United States.
When it comes to romance, it’s hard to top Paris. There are endless ways for couples to explore the City of Love, including a toast at the top of the Eiffel Tower, a cruise along the Seine and a walk through historic Montmartre, with a stop at the “I Love You Wall,” where the phrase is written in hundreds of languages.
Italy offers newlyweds the allure of romance combined with thousands of years of history and culture. For example, the Amalfi Coast, about three hours south of Rome, is a stretch of shoreline dotted with beaches, picturesque villages and terraced vineyards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.