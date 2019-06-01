Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Better Business Bureau have confirmed at least two people recently purchased phony fishing licenses.
The website, www.fishinglicense.org is the first one to pop up in a Google search for “Oregon Fishing License” with an ad sign next to it. The website has been around since 2017 and operates under the umbrella organization, Orange Grove LLC which is supposedly based in Idaho but doesn’t have an office, according to the BBB.
The website baits people with a popup that warns them about the legal repercussions of fishing without a valid license but also provides a link to the fish and wildlife website where current license information is available.
The company has 20 complaints against it and an F-rating with the bureau. Two Oregonians filed a complaint about the website within the last month.
“While it’s not a widespread problem, it’s unfortunate that even one person would be misled when trying to buy an Oregon fishing license,” said Linda Lytle, the department's license services manager in a press release. “We would just like consumers to be aware of this issue and not get tricked into buying something when what they really want is an Oregon fishing, hunting or shellfish license.”
In small print, the website says it can help consumers understand fishing laws and regulations and prepare them to obtain a fishing license. The $30 purchase is for a “Complete Fishing Licensing Guide and accompanying Audiobook.”
