The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning throughout the entire areas of the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires in Douglas County on Thursday.
The flash flood watch is in effect Thursday from 5-11 p.m. with locally heavy rainfall possible in the Cascades and Cascade foothills. Such a rain event could cause the loosening of debris in steep, recently burned areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas near Glide, sections of Highway 138 east of Glide and around Diamond Lake are already exposed to potential debris falls.
In addition, the weather front which began moving inland from the west Wednesday afternoon poses an additional threat of possible thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday afternoons.
The National Weather Service did note, however, that thick smoke still blanketing the area could help to prevent thunderstorms from forming.
As that weather system pushed in, winds increased on the Archie Creek Fire, temporarily clearing much of the smoke out of the Umpqua Basin but also causing an increase in fire activity.
The fire was mapped at 128,020 acres with 20% containment as of Wednesday evening. More help has arrived, with now more than 1,000 personnel working on the blaze.
Primary efforts were focused on Little River Road upriver from the Buckhorn Road intersection.
Late Wednesday, the DCSO reissued its existing Level 3 “Go!” order, stating a hard closure of Little River Road east of Newbridge Road. Residents remaining in the area can still access Cavitt Creek and Newbridge roads, but no residential traffic will be allowed beyond the intersection of Little River and Newbridge.
Crews were working to maintain existing and build new fire lines on that section of Little River — especially near the Wolf Creek Job Corps and in the Emile Creek area — as well as working to hold existing lines in the Panther Creek drainage further east between the North Umpqua and Little rivers.
Similar efforts are taking place on the Canton Creek section of the fire in the upper Rock Creek drainage area to help confront the fire’s easterly spread.
The western edge of the fire remained calm Wednesday from upper Calapooya Creek south to Glide, as contract and National Guard crews continued mop-up duties in that area as well as in the accessible zones along lower Rock Creek Road and near Susan Creek.
Officials with Northwest Incident Management Team 9 were hopeful to catch a window early Thursday to utilize the support of helicopters and single-engine air tankers to help slow the fire’s spread, but the weather remains a concern. They were also looking at a potential window for air support Thursday afternoon.
Thielsen FireBurning east and to the north of Diamond Lake, the Thielsen Fire has grown to 8,645 acres as of Thursday morning and remains at 1% containment. There are 294 personnel now working the fire.
Emphasis points on that fire are focused on installing and securing fire lines on the southern and western flanks with a focus on keeping the fire from reaching the lake and Diamond Lake Resort.
Crews are still struggling to get an upper hand on the front edge of the blaze, which has been burning in a north-northwest direction toward Cinnamon Butte.
As of Thursday, there had been no reported losses of structures in or around the Diamond Lake Resort area.
The entire region from Toketee Village to Diamond Lake remains under a Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.