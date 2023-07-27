WINCHESTER — Umpqua Actors Community Theatre is kicking off its 45th season with eight performances of “The Wizard of Oz,” adapting the classic 1939 film for the stage.
The cast of 47 actors will perform at Jacoby Auditorium on the Umpqua Community College campus Thursday through Sunday for the last week of July and the first week of August.
The show, directed by Melody Schwegel, aims to transport audiences to the magical land of Oz. The production shares the classic tale of Dorothy’s magical journey, with all the familiar characters and only a few changes, such as a new song.
Months of rehearsals have allowed the cast time to perfect their craft, explore their talents and bond with castmates. For Schwegel, putting on the “Wizard of Oz” was a no-brainer due to the iconic nature of the classic film. Between witches throwing fireballs from their hands to characters flying across the stage, Schwegel said preparation has been rigorous.
“It’s technically incredibly challenging because there are so many locations and so many different looks that you have to create for a musical of this size. And there’s a lot of pressure to do it right because ‘Wizard of Oz’ is so recognizable,” Schwegel said. “We wanted to do something that had no generational gap — something that appeals to everyone.”
Elliott Snyder is no stranger to the stage and this time, he’s leaning into his comedic capabilities as the Scarecrow. This will be his seventh time performing with UACT and this time, his daughter will join in on stage.
“That’s really cool to see people growing up into it — my kids included,” Snyder said. “My daughter’s in the play and she’s going to be a munchkin and a monkey and one of the villagers in Emerald City, so it’s really precious to see people getting inspired and kind of growing up in the family, in a way.”
Another actor taking the stage who grew up with UACT performances is Nicole Boehland, who will play Dorothy. At 16, Nicole said she has been in four or five UACT performances. She was drawn to audition for the play out of a love for the film.
“I knew it was going to be an amazing show from the start. I just love all UACT productions, all of them are great,” Nicole said. “I would never miss the opportunity to audition for one.”
Julie Cherry, who is the production’s vocal director and plays Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, has been working in performing arts for decades. She said she knew this play would be a fun opportunity for her to join in over the summer because of how well-known the film is.
“We all have childhood stories that mean a lot to us and I think ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in particular is just so iconic,” Cherry said. “That imagery is so integrated generationally since the ‘30s when the movie first came out so I would just hope that families enjoy enjoying it together across those generations and just enjoying that same sense of theater magic.”
Hugh Heinrichsen, who will play the wizard, said the magic of Oz has been palpable for decades, making this performance that much more special for everybody involved. He said he hopes that the audiences are brought into that magic as much as the performers have been.
“Our hope and that measure of success would be when people are talking about the joy that they shared in this space, that they’ve transported back to that land of make-believe and maybe there was some part of their childhood that they rediscovered here at the Jacoby Auditorium with UACT,” Heinrichsen said.
While Dorothy famously feels like “there’s no place like home,” for Nolan Mitchell, who plays the Lion, there’s no group like UACT. This show will be his first with UACT out of what he said is over a hundred stage performances throughout his career.
“I think the amazing thing being on the outside coming in is that I don’t think people in the greater Roseburg area know what a gem they have with UACT,” Mitchell said. “There are so many communities that are even bigger and more influential and have a lot more budgets that don’t put on the same quality and fun productions that UACT does.”
The showings are at 7 p.m., except for matinee Sunday showings on July 30 and Aug. 6 which begin at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for children under 12 cost $15.
For every performance, there are 25 VIP tickets available for $40 per person, which provide early seating, dessert and drink at intermission, a souvenir lanyard and photos with the cast.
