Food pantries are recording record lows in food inventory stock.
Sarah McGregor, the Feeding Umpqua program manager with United Community Action Network, pointed out the shelving units at the regional food supply warehouse. The UCAN warehouse supplies local food pantries across Douglas County.
“We put a few empty boxes on those shelves because we just couldn’t bear to see them empty,” McGregor said.
With less food at the bank, that means less food for the individual food pantries to provide their clients.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, emergency allotments in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits ended nationwide after the February 2023 issuance, so more people are needing food from the food pantries now.
“Before the benefits expired, we were at about 18,000 people accessing food per month, and then we went up to 25,000,” McGregor said.
Local food pantries, such as FISH or the Salvation Army, are also experiencing a lack of inventory to supply their customers with. This is due to the recent influx of people coming to receive food, food prices rising and less overall supplies provided or available.
“Last August we had 99 households with 263 people. This month, including the week the office was closed for Vacation Bible School, so far we’ve had 159 households with 412 people," Katrina Basso, youth program director and food pantry director at Salvation Army, said. "So we’ve almost doubled the numbers just this month alone, and last month was very similar to that.”
Basso said that when it comes to packaging food to hand out, she has needed to cut down on how many items she puts into each box to be able to provide enough boxes. While they are historically short on canned goods and dry supplies, the Salvation Army freezer is full with produce and other frozen foods.
“I have lines right at one o’clock when we open, they’re ready for food,” Basso said. “I had somebody come in yesterday who said they hadn’t been to a food pantry in over 20 years but they just can’t make it anymore."
McGregor said that the best ways for the public to help each other during this time is to donate food to local food pantries and monetary donations for the pantries to buy their lowest stocked food.
"When we did our inventory, we had less food than we’d had in the 10 years I’ve been working in the food bank," McGregor said. "But we’ve managed to still provide as much food as we have historically, so we are in a deficit position.”
In addition to this, advocation to the state legislature on the importance of providing food or food purchasing dollars for the emergency food system can go a long way, while advocation at the federal level for continuance of the Farm Bill, which contains SNAP benefits, can also help.
“We’ve never had this type of inflation since I started working over 10 years ago here at the Army," Basso said. "We just have to trust that we’ll get the food we need."
Gloria Coleman is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at gcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 ext. 7208.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.