Douglas County’s largest food pantry and the country’s door-to-door food delivery company have combined to deliver meals and supplies to area residents in need.
The FISH of Roseburg and DoorDash have launched a pilot outreach program to help get prepared meals or meal ingredients to residents who are otherwise unable to get to the pantry, which is open four days weekly at 405 Jerry’s Drive, northeast Roseburg.
“DoorDash is providing its efficient delivery service to help get our emergency food boxes out to those who are house-bound or unable to drive,” FISH of Roseburg executive director David Graham said. “From our standpoint, this is a revolutionary step in broadening access to our community at large, and the fact that DoorDash covers all delivery costs makes this even more exciting.”
FISH of Roseburg is one of the first pantries in Oregon to start up such a pilot program. The pantry is presently open Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and on Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Deliveries via DoorDash can be scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays. Orders can be phoned to 541-672-5242, and a delivery driver will pick up the order at the warehouse and deliver it at no cost.
During the early phases of the delivery program, free deliveries will be limited to a 10-mile radius of the FISH of Roseburg warehouse, but could very well change as the partnership develops.
“We are testing the system now, and hope to refine it as we learn and grow,” Graham said.”
