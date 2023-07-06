SUTHERLIN — The sun beat down on a warm June afternoon but the excitable energy outside of Wailani Shave Ice couldn’t have been more infectious as reggaeton remixes played and the smell of food wafted from parked food trucks.
The fourth Food Truck Friday provided 10 meal, beverage and dessert options for attendees to enjoy, along with a live DJ, a dance floor and adult shave ice from Wailani Shave Ice at its brick and mortar location in Sutherlin.
Participating vendors included The Pizza Bus, The Bun Stuffer, Granny’s Mini Hut, Bobablastic, Henry Estate Winery, Sweet Tooth Fairy Floss, Sweet Confections, Best Lemonade, Wailani Shave Ice and Island Grindz and Fat Kid Food Co. While Food Truck Friday is relatively new to Douglas County, The Pizza Bus Co-owners Louise and Jeremy Ungerman began the event in July 2020 in Hawaii before taking their idea to Oregon. The event started with four vendors and by the time the Ungermans moved in May 2022, the event played host to 20 different vendors while keeping a list of 10-15 additional reserves.
“The event was a lot of fun to watch grow so when we moved here, we knew we had to do it again,” Louise Ungerman said. “We garnered the ‘community over competition’ motto there, really bringing home to all of our vendor friends that we can work together and still make money. We don’t have to see each other as competition just because we’re all food trucks.”
The variety of options provided at Food Truck Fridays is something Ungerman said helps provide a diverse and engaging event for customers.
“If a mom and dad come to the event with their kids, somebody wants a burger, somebody wants tacos and somebody wants pizza. They all can have what they want,” she said. “We're the world’s best food court.”
As well as providing a number of dining options for attendees, the location for Food Truck Friday includes live music, picnic tables, a grassy area to lay down blankets, sand for kids to play in and sidewalk chalk for drawing.
“We aren’t wanting to turn it too much into a party,” Ungerman said. “We still want that family fun summer feeling — that old fashioned feeling where you got to go out, sit at the picnic table and eat food and laugh with your friends when everything was right in the world.”
Ungerman said the biggest difference between how Food Truck Fridays started off in Hawaii compared to Oregon is that there is a larger group of people involved to help make this event successful, including guest food vendors visiting from other parts of the state.
Chaz Mckenna, owner of Fat Kid Food Co. and self-proclaimed cheat day meal specialist, has traveled over 93,000 miles in the last three years to sling burgers up and down the West Coast. Based out of Medford, he said events like Food Truck Friday are something he looks forward to because of the new experiences he can share.
“We’ll go to big cities, but we like the smaller places better because sometimes places don’t get any fun stuff popping off,” Mckenna said. “When they do have something fun, the community shows up. That’s one thing we really like is the energy behind it — it’s been nothing but good energy.”
For the customers, Food Truck Friday provides a chance to try new things and connect with fellow community members. Dariyan Woodard of Drain attended her first Food Truck Friday with her daughter Lola and enjoyed pizza, lemonade and a barbecue sandwich from various vendors.
“It’s neat to see all the food trucks and everything going on,” Woodard said about the event. “I think it’s something so fun and the fact that they have the music and stuff, I think all the kids would enjoy that.”
Sara Licciardo has attended all the Food Truck Fridays in Sutherlin, utilizing these events as a way to build community after a recent move to Oregon from southern California. She said she keeps returning for the good food, music and atmosphere.
“It’s good for everyone from kids to adults. There’s a place for everyone,” Licciardo said. “It’s nice to have somewhere to go that everyone can fit in and it doesn’t feel like it’s only meant for one age group.”
Food Truck Friday will continue at 325 Park Hill Lane in Sutherlin until Oct. 20 — weather permitting.
More information: Food Truck Friday Umpqua Valley on Facebook.
