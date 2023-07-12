SUTHERLIN — Ford’s Pond will continue to be updated, thanks in part to $20,000 in grants that were received recently by Sutherlin Community Development.
Brian Elliot, director of Sutherlin Community Development, shared updates regarding the current Ford’s Pond renovations during a Sutherlin City Council meeting Monday night.
The Oregon State Marine Board approved 10 boating facility grant applications for the 2023-2025 biennium on June 28, providing $20,000 for the city of Sutherlin: $10,000 in Waterway Access Grant funds and $10,000 in an applicant match for permitting costs.
Ford’s Pond, a former log pond, was acquired in 2014, initiating the property’s development into a community park. Shortly after completing a master plan in 2017, the nonprofit Friends of Ford’s Pond proposed the pond’s advancement of adding small boating access to the Oregon Marine State Board.
Elliot said the project is moving fast. The infrastructure, inclusive play equipment, two pavilions, restroom framework, fencing materials, picnic tables, boardwalk and trash receptacles have been received. He said Jrt Construction LLC, the contractor, is doing an amazing job and is ahead of schedule.
There are many additions set for completion within the following weeks including pouring paved paths for the restrooms and both pavilions as well as kiosk signage. Elliot said this timeline is “aggressive but will be amazing once finished.”
By the end of July, the 4-foot and 6-foot pier slides and two musical instruments should arrive.
“The instruments are chimes and a xylophone made from anodized aluminum. All the components for them are unique to our county,” said Friends of Ford’s Pond President Jim Houseman.
A concrete tennis table is anticipated to be ready in six weeks.
Elliot says the longest wait is for the benches — expected six months out, between November and December.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of State Lands have all signed off on the Nationwide 42 Permit. Once it’s reviewed by the court it will be sent to wetland mitigation for its final approval. Elliot is hopeful to have the verdict within 4-6 weeks, allowing the project to remain on schedule.
“Some really good things are going on out there, it’s definitely been one heck of a team effort, and ongoing effort, but it’s going to be amazing when it’s complete,” Elliot said.
Construction began June 5 and is expected to be completed Nov. 15.
The small pond offers warm water fishing, bird watching of over 185 recorded species, nature viewing and walking trails. Friends of Ford’s Pond maintain both the 1.75-mile path around the 95-acre pond and a more challenging loop trail on the West hillside.
Ford’s Pond is day-use only. Non-motorized boats, operating under 5 mph are allowed on the pond. With a state license, fishing for bass, crappie and catfish is permitted. No hunting is permitted.
The Church Road parking lot is closed 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The existing lot on Highway 138 West will be open with limited access to the current paved path.
