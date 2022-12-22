SUTHERLIN— Setting peacefully below a hill off Ford’s Pond is nestled behind Oak trees and nesting birds.
Located officially at 382 Church Road in Sutherlin, this body of water has long been a place where hikers, birdwatches, fishermen and nature lovers gather and share in the splendor of this former logging pond.
“City of Sutherlin purchased the property in 2014 for municipal needs,” said Brian Elliot, the community development director for the City of Sutherlin. “The Community Park consists of the 95-acre Ford’s Pond and 107 acres of open space.”
The City of Sutherlin and Friends of Ford’s Pond, a nonprofit organization, are working together to implement Phase II of the Ford’s Pond upgrade which will develop some of the areas and make many of the paths more accessible to everyone.
“Currently 150 individuals have donated to the Ford’s Pond Community Park," Elliot said. "Several grants have been awarded through the Oregon Parks Service and City Council also approved using some of the allotted American Rescue Plan Act funds for this project.”
Jim Houseman, president of Friends of Ford's Pond, said, "I’m blown away top see the people coming in from around the county to use these hiking paths and enjoy the park. Before we put in the original paths you had to slide down the muddy hill below the gravel lot on Church Rd. After the first mile of path was put in there were people everywhere.”
Phase II will consist of a 0.9-mile section of accessible perimeter path completing the 1.7-mile path around Ford’s Pond, direction finding signs, four accessible multi-gender restrooms with changing tables, three 16-by-20 pavilions with one attached to the restrooms, inclusive natural children’s play area, site furnishings, landscaping, security camera’s, birding observation area and additional handicap parking for RVs/buses, according to Elliot.
“With the completion of the ADA-accessible 1.7-mile path, individuals will be able to utilize the path year around,” Elliot said. “Restrooms will be available for public use and the inclusive play area will also be available for the public. Pavilions will also be available for public use.”
Already an active public area, these updates will give more of the community access to the pond and its features.
“The public wanted American with Disabilities Act standards upheld around the whole park, so everyone had access,” Houseman said. “It’s one thing to see a conceptualization map, but to see it in person and build that connection, as more and more people become familiar with this park we will see it continue to grow and develop.”
Updates are tentatively scheduled for completed by late fall of 2023, after which, Ford’s Pond will enter Phase III.
“In 2023, the city will be applying for a grant through the Oregon State Marine Board," Elliot said. If successful, the city hopes to include a gravel parking pot, concrete parking pad, vaulted toilet and a cast-in-place concrete launch ramp located on the north.
Through various grants and funding streams the Friends of Ford’s Pond were able to match donations for the Ford’s Pond Park Phase II and soon, Phase III improvements.
“Right now, we are about $70,000 short on the playground costs, but if we can raise $35,000, we can match and get that done,” Houseman said. “We are also about $25,000 from the completion of the path.”
To make a donation, visit fordspond.org.
