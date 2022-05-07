For the first time since its founding in 2015, Roseburg nonprofit Forest Bridges has its first full-time executive director.
Denise Ann Barrett was recently appointed to the position by the nonprofit's Board of Directors. Forest Bridges describes itself as a collaborative which works to see sustainable forest habitat management solutions for more than 2 million acres of O&C forest lands in 18 western Oregon counties.
"We see Denise helping us advance our model of bridging the ideas of the forest industry, conservation and recreation communities and tribal nations' interests," Board Chair Thomas McGregor said in a media release. "The Forest Bridges Board is driven to advance an evidence-based collaborative of diverse voices to achieve active and climate-change mindful forest health and management."
Barrett comes with a vast background in the nonprofit sector. Armed with a master's degree in International Administration, Barrett joins Forest Bridges after working for 10 years at the City of Portland as the managing director of its Regional Disaster Preparedness Organization.
All told, Barrett brings more than 25 years experience building and leading complex nonprofit and public sector organizations.
"I'm excited to help lead an organization daring to shift a paradigm," Barrett said in a release. "It's more than just fixing a broken forestry management system. What Forest Bridges is attempting is whole system change, with everyone at the table working to find common ground to advance the best methods that modern science, traditional ecological knowledge and professional experience have to offer.
"I want to be a part of that effort."
Funding for the full-time executive director was made possible through funding by the Oregon Community Foundation, The Collins Foundation, the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, as well as Douglas and Coos counties.
