The Umpqua National Forest announced the closure of multiple service roads and recreational areas as crews fight the Jack Fire east of Steamboat.

Oregon Highway 138 East remains closed from milepost 38.5 (Steamboat Creek) to milepost 55. Westbound traffic will also encounter a checkpoint at the Lemolo Lake junction 18 miles east of the closure at milepost 73. That checkpoint will allow local and recreational traffic to access the area around Lemolo Lake, but all other traffic will be turned away.

The North Umpqua Trail is closed from the Mott Trailhead near Steamboat to Boulder Flat Campground. Also closed is Forest Service trail 1552 from Rattlesnake Creek to the junction with Forest Service trail 1491.

Eagle Rock and Boulder Flat campgrounds are both closed, as is the North Umpqua River to boaters between Boulder Flat downstream to Steamboat Creek.

For a complete list of road closures: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7605.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.