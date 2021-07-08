The Umpqua National Forest announced the closure of multiple service roads and recreational areas as crews fight the Jack Fire east of Steamboat.
Oregon Highway 138 East remains closed from milepost 38.5 (Steamboat Creek) to milepost 55. Westbound traffic will also encounter a checkpoint at the Lemolo Lake junction 18 miles east of the closure at milepost 73. That checkpoint will allow local and recreational traffic to access the area around Lemolo Lake, but all other traffic will be turned away.
The North Umpqua Trail is closed from the Mott Trailhead near Steamboat to Boulder Flat Campground. Also closed is Forest Service trail 1552 from Rattlesnake Creek to the junction with Forest Service trail 1491.
Eagle Rock and Boulder Flat campgrounds are both closed, as is the North Umpqua River to boaters between Boulder Flat downstream to Steamboat Creek.
For a complete list of road closures: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7605.
