The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday it is proposing to establish a new fee at the Hemlock Butte Ski Cabin in the Umpqua National Forest and is soliciting comments from the public until Mar. 31.
The U.S. Forest Service said the cabin, which is currently free to use, will have a proposed fee of $10 per person.
The cabin near the base of Mt. Bailey, southwest of Diamond Lake, was built by the Edelweiss Ski Club in 1990, offering basic amenities for travelers, according to recreation.gov. There is no drinking water, electricity, or beds in the cabin, but it does have a pot for melting snow and areas for travelers to sleep, provided they bring their own sleeping bags.
The forest service said the fee will be used to continue operating and maintaining the cabin. Recent maintenance projects included health and safety items, along with a new wood stove. The forest service also plans to include an improved bathroom and new firewood storage facilities in the future.
The cabin is only accessible by a four mile trail, using skis or snowshoes. It's located two miles from the peak of Mt. Bailey, with an elevation gain of over 3,000 feet from the cabin to the peak.
Recreation fees in the Umpqua National Forest were last changed in 2009.
The forest service said it plans to present the proposed fee changes to a citizen advisory committee. Meeting times will be announced in the future.
Written comments must be submitted by Mar. 31. They can be sent to Umpqua National Forest, Attn: Recreation Fees, 2900 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR 97471, or by email to sm.fc.umpcomments@usda.gov.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
