As a real estate broker for more than 40 years and former Douglas County Treasurer — the person responsible for financial matters countywide, including investment decisions — Dick Filley readily admits he should’ve known better, shouldn’t have been so naïve.
But he liked and believed in homebuilder Joseph Russi, a former Marine like Filley, and convinced his clients to invest their money in the homes he was producing. Filley now acknowledges that misplaced trust cost him his clients, his friends, his business, his reputation — just about everything.
“This could be the end of my business. This could be the end for me,” he said. “I haven’t slept for three years. I wake up in the middle of the night. It’s so sad.”
Filley is the target of a lawsuit by five former investors, who say his poor judgement and lack of oversight cost them more than $500,000 combined. They want their money back, and have filed a suit against Filley and his company, Colt Mortgage, in an effort to recoup their losses.
Filley, who founded Colt Mortgage more than 30 years ago, was Douglas County Treasurer from 2016 to 2020, and before that was on the Roseburg City Council from 1992 to 1996.
The Roseburg resident said he can’t afford an attorney and will represent himself. He is contrite about what transpired.
“I’m probably the only person in the world that thinks that (Russi) was doing the right thing. Obviously, I was naïve, and I admit that,” Filley said. “I did it. I have to fess up.”
The lawsuit was filed in Douglas County Circuit Court on July 21. Roseburg attorney Christopher Peterman is representing plaintiffs Bernard Peterman, Dallas Hilligoss, Ken Jacobs, Sarah Webb and Glen Mitchell, who all live in the county.
Combined, they are seeking $530,000 in damages from Filley, plus interest and legal fees, for breach of contract, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and professional malpractice.
Peterman could not be reached for comment.
Breach of dutyThe lawsuit alleges that Filley, through Colt Mortgage, secured funds from investors and pooled those funds into a loan to a borrower. Those investments were based on advice from Filley, relying on his “experience, knowledge, expertise, and contacts to find investments opportunities,” the lawsuit said.
In 2020, each of the plaintiffs loaned money to Russi “at the insistence and instruction” of Filley. The terms of the agreements provided that the investors would receive a return on their investments at an agreed upon rate, and that each investment would be secured by property and assets that would cover their investment.
However, Filley breached his end of the deals by failing to properly research the investments, making “misrepresentations or omissions” about them — including disclosing the actual value of the secured assets — and failing to act in good faith, according to the lawsuit.
“Defendants made negligent misrepresentations to plaintiffs in that defendants represented to plaintiffs that their investment was secure, that they would receive significant return, that there was little to no risk in the investment, and that they were in a priority position that would secure their investment,” the lawsuit said.
The defendants said they lost the following amounts: Hilligoss, $175,000, Jacobs $85,000; Webb $100,000; Bernard Peterman $30,000; and Mitchell $130,000.
Filley said while he erred in investing his client’s money on Russi’s homes, any mistakes he made were honest ones. The language in the lawsuit doesn’t paint an accurate picture of what took place, he said.
“It sounds like I’m Bernie Madoff, that I took the money and ran,” Filley said. “The loans were all secured by land and homes that were either to be built or were under construction. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect them not to be built.”
Filley said two of those investors are longtime friends of his, or were. He also said they are just the tip of the iceberg, when you tally up everyone who lost money on Russi deals gone sour.
“Add another 100 people who invested and you’ll see there are millions gone,” Filley said. “Everybody lost. No one escaped.”
Unfinished homes
Russi founded Mid Oregon Builders in spring 2017, along with co-owners Dave Duncan and Shea Cambridge. The company opened an office in Sutherlin and started building homes there near the golf course.
By all accounts business was good and Mid Oregon Builders spread out, building homes in about a dozen subdivisions in Sutherlin, Green, Glide and Roseburg. Many of the home buyers were people, including many seniors, who had sold their homes in California and were buying homes here to retire.
Business was brisk.
“People were buying houses online, literally,” Filley said.
However, business hit a snag in early 2020 with the onset of COVID-19, when lenders stopped lending and closed down Mid Oregon Builder’s line of credit. Because of that, Mid Oregon Builders was forced to shut down work on about three dozen houses in the area, Duncan said in a previous interview.
Then in July of that year Russi filed for bankruptcy, which put a further crimp on the company’s finances, and Mid Oregon Builders lost its contractors insurance. Without insurance, the county put a stop work order on the 85 homes Mid Oregon Builders had under construction.
About half of those homes were never finished, Filley said.
“The houses have been sitting there for years,” he said.
Things continued to unravel from there, with Russi and Mid Oregon Builders leaving behind a trail of unpaid loans, government fines and more than a dozen lawsuits alleging non-payment and breach of contract. The company was fined more than $300,000 by the state for workplace violations and was the target of a dozen Oregon Department of Revenue liens, including one in the summer of 2021 for $340,000.
Francisco Serda bought a Mid Oregon Builders home in 2019 and said it was the “worst experience ever.” When the home, located on a hillside in the Eagle View Estates subdivision in Roseburg, was finally completed — six months after Russi promised it would be — there were a host of problems with it, including many that persist to this day.
Serda said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars to fix the problems, including cracks in the roof, unfinished yard work with no sprinkler system, an unfinished rock wall, a shoddy paint job, and improper drainage — especially dangerous for a hillside home. Serda is now dealing with a water leak, caused by poor workmanship, that damaged the walls in a bathroom and ceiling in the dining room so much they have to be replaced.
Serda said he purchased a one year warranty on the home, but it turned out to be worthless.
“We tried to reach out to them and they never got back to us, they just ghosted us,” he said. “I just want them to freakin’ pay for what they were supposed to do. They didn’t honor our contract.”
Russi is also the target of a complaint lodged with the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries that accuses him of a myriad of “illicit and unlawful” activities, including tax evasion, fraud and forgery. That complaint is still under investigation.
Mid Oregon Builders dissolved in June 2021.
Cutting corners
Filley said he met Russi about five years ago when Mid Oregon Builders was putting up homes at Fairway Estates in Sutherlin. Russi was building about a home a month, and Filley was impressed by the work being put into them.
“That’s how I left my guard down. I saw these houses and I liked them,” he said.
Filley convinced 10 of his clients to invest in Russi and his company. Initially the investment was “pretty damn good” he said, with the investors getting a 10% return on their investments paid out monthly by Russi.
That lasted for about five months. Suddenly checks started bouncing or didn’t come at all. By then Mid Oregon Builders had moved from Sutherlin to Green, and Filley had to start chasing the payments down.
“I had to start going to the shop and pick up the monthly check,” he said. “I’m not real bright, but all at once things were not looking all that good.”
Filley said as the money dried up, Russi started cutting corners. He recalled one time when Russi asked for money for a roof he was building. Filley told him the roof needed to be completed before he could get the money, and Russi assured him he would get to work on it immediately. Russi suggested Filley drive by the home the next day to see for himself, which he did. Sure enough, someone was there working on the roof. Satisfied it would get done, he gave Russi the money.
“I went back the next day just to check and the roofer was gone,” he said. “It never got done.”
Filley said Russi was always concerned about not having enough inventory of homes to sell, so stepped up the building. Soon the homes being built far outpaced home sales, he said, which created a shortfall of funding for more homes.
“Basically they ran out of money,” he said.
Adding to the problem was a lack of oversight by the primary lenders, Filley said. Those primary lenders typically inspect homes at various stages before releasing funds, to make sure the work was actually getting done.
For whatever reason that didn’t happen here, Filey said.
“I assumed foolishly that the lenders were inspecting the homes. They were not,” he said. “These lenders just wrote checks and didn’t see how far along the houses were.”
Those lenders are now out millions of dollars, Filley said.
“Everyone is losing,” he said. “I’m not sure anyone is going to come out whole in this.”
