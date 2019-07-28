Former Roseburg attorney Sean Handlery was disbarred from the Oregon State Bar after allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor, coerced a client to lie and not did not prepare for a restraining order hearing surfaced during his disciplinary board trial last March, court documents show.
After complaints were filed against Handlery, he did not answer the Oregon State Bar Disciplinary Board — which resulted in the suspension of his license to practice law during the investigation, said Kateri Walsh, Oregon State Bar public relations manager.
“There are multiple steps in the process, the accused has the right to some due-process steps. It can take some time to move through some of the formal proceedings,” Walsh said.
After the evidence was presented to the disciplinary board, Handlery was disbarred — meaning he permanently lost his ability to practice law, Walsh said.
“Typically, we present our formal charges and then there is a trial panel hearing before a three-person panel. However, I know that Mr. Handlery did not cooperate in these proceedings so the trial panel made its decision by default, because he did not participate,” Walsh said. “By that, the allegations are presumed, he’s presumed guilty of violating the ethics rules.”
Four incidents were considered when conducting the disciplinary trial, Oregon State Bar Bulletin reported in June.
The first matter included allegations that Handlery raped and sexually assaulted a minor in 2015 and 2016. He was charged with a dozen counts each of rape, sex abuse and sodomy of an underage girl, according to Oregon State Bar Bulletin. The case closed last March after Handlery plead guilty to seven charges of sexual abuse and five charges of rape.
He was sentenced to about eight years in prison, $750 in restitution and court-ordered sex offender registration, said Ian Ross, deputy Douglas County district attorney.
The disciplinary board also looked into an incident where Handlery did not prepare for a domestic relations restraining order hearing. When he was presented with evidence he did not expect, he coerced his client to lie about a fact of the case, Oregon State Bar Bulletin reported.
In a third incident, Handlery did not pass along information about how much his client was to pay in cost bills for a settlement. Opposing counsel filed an affidavit of noncompliance because their client was never paid. Handlery objected to the affidavit and the night before the subsequent hearing, he found the email containing the information. He reportedly told his client he would not open the email and claim to have never received it.
A fourth incident showed Handlery agreed to represent a client in an employment claim despite having no background knowledge in that area. He did not educate himself on what he needed to prove or how to best represent his client, Oregon State Bar Bulletin reported.
In order for an attorney to be disbarred, a complaint against the attorney must be filed, Walsh said. Then the Oregon State Bar will evaluate the claims and determine if an investigation is needed. If so, the bar will conduct the investigation and look into the claims, Walsh said.
Handlery was disbarred for his conduct on four separate matters, which include a lack of competence, neglect, failure to correct a false statement made to a tribunal, counsel a witness to testify falsely, failure to respond to a disciplinary authority, criminal conduct reflecting adversely on fitness to practice law, according to the Oregon State Bar Bulletin.
“The opinion is the opinion of the disciplinary board, which is appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court. Then the Oregon Supreme Court takes the final action based on this trial disciplinary board opinion in permanently disbarring Mr. Handlery,” Walsh said.
