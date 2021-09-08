A Peru, Kansas, man will serve more than six years in the Oregon Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a juvenile female.
Jobin Tanner Reed, 37, formerly of Roseburg, was sentenced to 75 months in prison on the three charges based on an agreement with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. He will also face 45 months of post-prison supervision after his release.
Reed was accused of the crimes against a girl younger than 14. As per the plea agreement, two charges of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree sodomy were dismissed.
Under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines, first-degree sex abuse carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 6 years, 3 months. Reed's sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.
A formal indictment was filed against Reed on March 4, accusing the man of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Rape and sodomy in the first degree are Class A felonies and first-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony. All fall under Oregon’s Measure 11 minimum sentencing guidelines.
On the same day the indictment was filed, Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Frances Burge issued a warrant for Reed’s arrest. Reed was returned to Douglas County custody after being located in Peru, a community of 139 people in the southeastern corner of Kansas.
