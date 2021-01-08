A former Roseburg school bus driver was sentenced to 150 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections on Friday after being convicted of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
Lawrence Jackson, 62, of Roseburg, entered a plea of no contest to the charges on Oct. 30 and was sentenced Friday by Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall.
Jackson had originally been indicted on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Both first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse are Measure 11 crimes, each carrying a minimum prison sentence of 75 months. The two sentences will be served consecutively.
In August, detectives from the Roseburg Police Department were contacted by an out-of-state law enforcement agency about a sexual abuse case involving Jackson. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Douglas County Circuit Court, Jackson began subjecting his victim — a young girl — to sexual contact beginning in 2016 and had a history of "grooming" her.
Police said grooming behavior is considered “both verbal and physical behavior that is used over time to condition victims to perform or otherwise submit to unwanted sexual contact and behavior,” according to court documents.
In an interview with police, Jackson said he wanted to “take it upon himself to teach (the victim) sexual education,” which he believed would benefit her in the future and help her live a better life.
Jackson was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and later arraigned on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The victim, who was a teenager when she reported the abuse, was known to the suspect, according to police.
At the time of his arrest, Jackson was an active employee of First Student, Inc. in Roseburg.
