A former Umpqua Community College student is suing the school and an employee for saying she used drugs while pregnant, resulting in public humiliation and a damaged reputation.
The complaint for slander was filed on Dec. 14 in the Douglas County Circuit Court. The plaintiff, Alicia Lozeau, of Coos Bay, is being represented by Roseburg attorney Dole Coalwell.
UCC has not responded to the complaint. The school’s spokesperson Suzi Pritchard said that the college is unable to directly comment on the complaint due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974.
While attending a phlebotomy class at the college in the winter of 2020, a classmate noticed scarring on Lozeau’s arms, who was “visibly pregnant” at the time. In response, two unidentified instructors forced Lozeau to expose her arms to the entire class in order to tell whether these scars were a result of drug use, according to the complaint.
Following the classroom incident, Judy Ode, the college’s coordinator for public health and safety, reached out to representatives from the Confederated Tribes of Coos Lower Umpqua and Siusalw Indians — which Lozeau is a member of — to inform them of Lozeau’s issues with drugs, according to court documents. Lozeau was unaware of this phone call and claims Ode lied to the tribe since she was not using drugs, according to the complaint. She would later learn about Ode’s statement to the tribe in March of 2021.
While in labor, Lozeau was surprised after employees from the Oregon Department of Human Services arrived to the hospital. Human services proceeded to harass Lozeau into providing a sample for a drug test, and proceeded to interrogate her about her drug history, according to the complaint.
Lozeau claims that because of Ode’s false accusations of using illegal drugs while pregnant, she was subjected to “hatred, contempt or ridicule” and that her reputation was negatively affected.
Due to these factors, Lozeau is suing the college for $250,000 in damages, with additional sums for costs and disbursements.
