A former Winston man is lodged at the Clark County Department of Corrections in Las Vegas on suspicion of murder on tribal land in neighboring Laughlin, Nevada.
Ethan Bright, 20, was arrested on suspicion of committing open murder with enhanced deadly weapon on March 2. According to the Clark County, Nevada, website, an "open murder" information or indictment charges murder in the first degree and all necessarily included offenses. These would include murder in the second degree and possibly voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter based upon the specific facts of the case.
According to a report from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, authorities were called to a suspected homicide at the Desert Springs senior housing community, which is located on Fort Mojave Indian tribal land in Laughlin.
Tribal officers responded to a report of an altercation at the Desert Springs facility and found the victim, an adult male, deceased inside a residence. Bright was taken into custody by tribal officers in connection with the investigation.
Bright's Facebook profile showed that he attended Douglas High School but presently lives in Eugene.
Bright is being held without bail and will have a court hearing March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.