“Health officials in Douglas County have identified a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, the county’s Public Health Officer, says the affected individual, a resident of Douglas County, is medically stable.” — March 8, 2020.
This was the opening paragraph of the first email sent by the county concerning a virus that would eventually turn into a global pandemic.
Two years and one day later, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team delivered what it hopes to be its final release related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is hard to believe that we have eclipsed the two year mark since the first COVID case was identified in Douglas County,” said county spokesperson Tamara Howell. “It is even harder to comprehend everything that that has happened in the last 731 days. Two years ago, I had no idea of knowing (as did anyone) how much our lives would be turned upside down by a relentless microscopic virus that looks like something right off the pages of a Dr. Seuss book.
“We have all endured changes way out of our comfort zone and experienced times of grief, frustration and confusion,” Howell said. “But along this journey, we have also seen several tremendous acts of kindness, camaraderie and community support. For me the last two years have been about civic duty. I feel very blessed to work for Douglas County, and have the opportunity to work every day with three of the most selfless and dedicated public servants I have ever met.”
“I have worked hard to share amazing local stories, provide the most accurate and timely information and work with a dream team of local professionals that I have come to admire and respect,” Howell said. “The updates have been my life for the past two years, and while a part of me will miss the daily routine of crunching numbers and writing articles, I am content and proud of the tremendous amount of work we all have accomplished.”
In Wednesday’s update, the county reported a total of 112 positive and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus. There are four deaths to report among Douglas County residents, raising the death toll to 372 over the past two years. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 can be expected to increase as Oregon Vital Records continues to process prior deaths related to the coronavirus.
There are currently 16 Douglas County residents receiving hospital care due to symptoms of the coronavirus, 11 of which are reportedly not fully vaccinated.
Wednesday’s statement gave thanks to the commissioners, Dannenhoffer and Vanessa Becker. The county also extended its gratitude to the Douglas Public Health Network.
“Teresa Mutschler, Laura Turpin, Brian Mahoney, Becky Bright-Jones, Kendra Murray, Kim Gandy, the Epi-Teams and COVID Hotline volunteers,” Howell continued in her list of accolades. “Thank you to my Douglas County Joint Information Team members who volunteered their time to be part of our team (on top of their regular job duties): Lt. Brad O’Dell, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; Mark Tsuchiya, Aviva Health; Kathleen Nickel, CHI-Mercy; Sarah Baumgartner, CHI-Mercy; Melissa McRobbie-Toll, Douglas County; Stephanie Munsey, Douglas County; Kellie Trenkle, Douglas County; Mark Turney, Umpqua National Forest; Rosa Solano, Lower Umpqua Hospital and Brian Prawitz, BP Media. Thank you to my supervisor Michael Kurtz, Douglas County Human Resources for your support and encouragement. Last, but not least, thank you to the citizens of Douglas County for the many emails, cards, letters and notes of encouragement.”
County residents wishing to get vaccinated can get guidance through the county’s COVID-19 hotline, which will remain active, at 541-464-6550. Residents can also contact Aviva Health at 541-492-2067 or their primary care provider or pharmacy.
