Everybody knows that smokin' ain't allowed in school.
Well, almost everybody.
Four Roseburg High School students were cited and released over the course of two days for possessing and/or consuming vaporized tobacco and marijuana products at the high school Wednesday and Thursday, according to Roseburg police.
Wednesday, three girls were cited for being minors in possession of tobacco or marijuana while vaping in a restroom.
Thursday, a boy was cited for being a minor in possession of both vaping pens and marijuana after one of the pens fell out of his pocket while he was in class.
The four students, all under the age of 18, were cited and released to their parents.
Friday morning at approximately, 9:30 a.m., Roseburg fire responded to an alarm at the high school which reportedly also was caused by a student smoking in a restroom.
