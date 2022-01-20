Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman suspected of identity theft after a high-speed chase Friday northwest of Roseburg.
Deputies were alerted to a possible wanted subject in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. The suspect, identified as Denice Shala Luiz, 40, was located in a silver Dodge Caliber.
Luiz is listed as a Wilsonville resident according to Douglas County Corrections, but has a Coos Bay general delivery mailing address according to court documents. A prior open Coos County Circuit Court case has her address listed as living in Winston.
When deputies attempted to stop Luiz, she reportedly turned west onto Garden Valley Boulevard and reached speeds up to 75 mph traveling west on Garden Valley Road before turning onto Del Rio Road and traveling toward Winchester.
After the first attempt to spike the tires on the Dodge Caliber failed, a second attempt — near the entrance to Douglas County Forest Products — appeared to impact the right rear tire, according to a court document. Luiz turned south from Del Rio Road to Northeast Stephens Street but reportedly struggled to maintain control of the Dodge, ultimately impacting a guardrail before coming to a stop in the southbound lane.
Luiz then reportedly exited the Dodge and began walking toward deputies, ignoring commands to stop and put her hands in the air, ultimately resulting in a deputy tasing Luiz in order to take her into custody.
Thursday, deputies were notified that Luiz was a suspect in a possible case of identity theft and forgery which was believed to have taken place in the previous week, according to court documents.
The victim claimed that Luiz, who identified herself as “Shala,” had returned from a job on a fishing boat and had several checks to cash, but that her bank account was unusable. The victim said Luiz seemed trustworthy and granted Luiz access to her bank account with a debit card and PIN number in order for her to cash her checks.
Over the next week, a total of 29 transactions on the victim’s bank account were flagged as fraudulent, including five deposits totaling $11,500 which reportedly were made using bogus checks. Luiz was reportedly successful in withdrawing $4,200 from the victim’s account as of Jan. 13, according to court documents.
Luiz was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with aggravated identity theft, computer crime, first-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and first-degree forgery, along with additional charges stemming from Friday’s pursuit. Bail was set at $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.