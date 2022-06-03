The YMCA of Douglas County and the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to offer free Zumba in the Park on Wednesday evenings from June 15 through Aug. 24. The sessions will take place in Roseburg's Stewart Park.
Burn some calories and have some fun for free. The YMCA of Douglas County and the Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department are inviting residents to join them for Zumba in the Park.
Each Wednesday evening from June 15 through Aug. 24, the Y and Roseburg Parks and Rec will be taking the “work” out of workout by mixing low- and high-intensity moves in these interval-style, family-friendly dance fitness parties.
“This class is a great opportunity to get outdoors, get a great workout and enjoy our parks all at the same time,” said Val Ligon, the program manager for Roseburg Parks and Recreation. “We are excited to partner with the YMCA again this summer.”
Zumba is a dance fitness program developed by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Perez in the 1990s.
In Roseburg, a YMCA instructor will teach the high-energy cardio dance classes to upbeat music. The sessions are held in the grass just west of the large pavilion in Stewart Park. Each session will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
No registration is needed, but participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, bring water and arrive a few minutes early to sign in.
Please note that a Zumba session won’t be offered on Aug. 10.
For more information, call the YMCA at 541-440-9622 or Roseburg Parks and Recreation at 541-492-6899.
