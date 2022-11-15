The Freedom Foundation made a visit to Roseburg in late October to bring information and outreach to residents with labor unions to help them get out of those contracts.
Executive Assistant Aubrianne Trout of the Freedom Foundation came to Roseburg on a mission of hope and change.
“I have some conservative friends in the area and I figured it was a perfect match to come down here and share some of the things we are doing in the state,” Trout said. “Our organization perfectly applies to this region not only because this is a relatively conservative, but also with inflation people are trying to save every penny they can.”
Trout said the Freedom Foundation assisted more than 125,000 people across the county, including 23,000 Oregonians, to get out of public sector unions.
According to Oregon’s chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Americans view unions more favorably than at any time since 1965.
“Young workers, women and people of color are creating a more inclusive and vibrant labor movement that is changing America,” said Graham Trainor, president of the Oregon AFL-CIO. “Through organizing workers into unions, we are building a movement that will create a fair and just economy for all.”
But some individuals can still choose to opt out.
“We have been extraordinarily successful because this is such an unknown territory,” Trout said. “We are helping people keep their own money in their pockets and not in the pockets of union bosses.”
People of Douglas County can expect emails and mailers and possibly knocks on their doors as the Freedom Foundation works to aid public employees.
“We want every public employee to know that it is their first amendment right to keep their own money in their own pockets,” Trout said. “You do find people who are happy with their union but really frustrated with their money being shipped off to Washington, D.C., union bureaucrats. We want people to use their money as they see fit.”
Unions are not just for working people, they are essential to protecting individual freedom in the workplace, according to the Oregon AFL-CIO.
“When workers stand together in union, they create a strong voice in the workplace that allows them to negotiate for fair wages, benefits, a decent retirement, and safe working conditions,” Trainor said. “Workers are organizing at a rate we haven’t seen in generations.”
If public employees are interested in opting out of their union or just interested in learning more, they can go to optouttoday.com or freedom foundation.com for more information.
“It’s a really special position to be working here at Freedom Foundation, where we make sure that people are truly informed and feel that they have agency to move forward with their own life, their aspirations, and use their finances as they see fit to better the lives of their families and also their community,” Trout said.
This is the right-wing anti-worker organization that gave Alek Skarlotos a job as a senior fellow. Their main goal seems to be busting public employee unions because, you know, it's just scandalous that people get safe working conditions, reasonable hours and benefits.
There's nothing new about union-busters. They just use different techniques these days, convincing gullible people that unions work against their interest. It's another right-wing lie meant to give more power to corporations and less to workers.
https://www.thestand.org/2019/08/nothing-new-about-todays-union-busters/
