221026-nrr-freedomfoundation

Aubrianne Trout, executive director for the Freedom Foundation, was in Roseburg in late October to help Douglas County residents get out of union contracts and provide them with information.

 Sanne Godfrey The News-Review

The Freedom Foundation made a visit to Roseburg in late October to bring information and outreach to residents with labor unions to help them get out of those contracts.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

mword
mword

This is the right-wing anti-worker organization that gave Alek Skarlotos a job as a senior fellow. Their main goal seems to be busting public employee unions because, you know, it's just scandalous that people get safe working conditions, reasonable hours and benefits.

There's nothing new about union-busters. They just use different techniques these days, convincing gullible people that unions work against their interest. It's another right-wing lie meant to give more power to corporations and less to workers.

https://www.thestand.org/2019/08/nothing-new-about-todays-union-busters/

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.