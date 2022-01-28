Douglas County law enforcement arrested a Washington man suspected of kidnapping a woman when a return drive from Seattle to Yakima, Washington, ended south of Canyonville.
The woman told investigators that she had given Vicente Terrazas Diaz, 26, a ride from Yakima to Seattle, but had asked Diaz to do the driving on the return trip to Yakima as she was tired.
When she woke from her nap, she reported seeing freeway signs indicating that the two were nowhere near central Washington, but rather in Oregon, according to a court document.
Diaz, according to an affidavit, began ordering the woman to perform sexual favors while he was driving, but escalated to physical threats, including telling the woman, "What do you want me to do? Tie you up and throw you in the trunk?"
The couple reached Sutherlin, where the woman asked to use a restroom at a local gas station. When she went into the store to get a restroom key, she reportedly was able to call 911 to alert authorities of the situation. Sutherlin police were dispatched to the station but arrived after Diaz had fled with the car.
Diaz continued southbound on Interstate 5, pursued by a Sutherlin police officer, until Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies were successful in deploying a spike strip to disable the 2020 Honda HRV Diaz was driving. Diaz was ultimately taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Diaz was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Jan. 21 and faces charges of second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, fourth-degree felony assault, coercion, three counts of fleeing, two counts of reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $550,000.
