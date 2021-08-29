At least 40 people gathered at the Westside Christian Church on Saturday to celebrate the life of Charles “Chuck” McCullum who died Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 75.
Friends and family came together to honor McCullum during a two-day service after previous services were postponed due to the pandemic. The first service was held Friday.
McCullum was a community icon in Roseburg where he owned and operated Chuck’s Texaco Services on Southeast Stephens Street for most of his life. Originally born in Panama, McCullum’s family resettled in Roseburg when he was a child. It was here that McCullum dedicated the rest of his life to working and serving the community.
Throughout the years, it was hard to come across people who didn’t know the name Chuck McCullum.
But for his youngest sister, Emily Alb, he was always known simply as Rusty.
Alb spoke Saturday about her big brother who came into the world with a head of bright red hair. This worried his mother who thought he would stick out like a sore thumb among other kids in Panama who had dark, curly hair, Alb said.
“She was afraid he was going to end up with the nickname ‘Red,’ and she did not want that nickname sticking on him,” Alb said. “So she called him ‘Rusty.’”
The nickname stuck among family members as well as McCullum’s early obsession with cars. Alb fondly spoke of the massive toy car collection that was often scattered on the floor of their childhood home. This evolved to model cars through the years until McCullum finally purchased his very own car for $15, Alb said.
Jim Little, a longtime friend of McCullum’s, delivered the eulogy. He recalled how even though McCullum always seemed to be working, he dedicated a large part of his time helping people out. Whether that meant driving across town to help someone with car trouble, providing support to local charities or even acting as an encyclopedia of knowledge about all things Roseburg.
“Some say that he was an angel with grease under his fingernails,” Little said.
Little recalled a time when an older woman walked into Texaco and began collecting loose pennies from her purse to pay for enough gas to make it to work. McCullum responded by sweeping the coins back into the woman’s purse before walking out to fill up her gas tank, free of charge.
“That was just so typical of Chuck,” Little said.
Stories of McCullum’s humility and selflessness continued throughout the service as people passed around a microphone.
His widow, Jhana McCullum, spoke of how this same generosity made him known well beyond the community.
“Whenever we went out, everyone knew him,” Jhana McCullum said.
Although turnout for the service was lower than expected — with COVID-19 cases surging — the reception was intimate and full of laughter as people shared memories, Jhana McCullum said.
And Chuck McCullum was always ready to talk to anyone who approached him.
“He was dedicated to serving the people of Roseburg and he loved every minute of it,” Alb said.
The legacy of Chuck McCullum will live on through the memories and values embedded at his Texaco station.
“If there’s a service station in heaven, that would certainly be happiness,” Little said
