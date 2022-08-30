Fullerton IV Elementary School first grade teacher Camille Harrison shares a laugh with incoming student Jesse Kincaid, right, and his brother, incoming fifth grader Levi Kincaid, during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Incoming Fullerton IV Elementary School fifth grader Silas Hicks looks on as his little sister, Aria Hunt, 3, checks out the lift top school desks during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Incoming Fullerton IV Elementary School second graders Isaiah Barnett, right, and Camden Nelson drop off their school supplies in their classroom during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Incoming Fullerton IV Elementary School kindergartner Miriam Bull, left, drops off her school supplies outside her classroom with help from her mother, Jessica Bull, during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Incoming Fullerton IV Elementary School second grader Alex Steven checks out a book with her new teacher Ashley Nord during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
Fullerton IV Elementary School students check out their classrooms and meet their new teachers with their families during a new school year orientation event at the Roseburg school on Thursday.
The teachers at Fullerton IV Elementary School were up and buzzing with the birds and the sunrise, as they made their final preparations for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.
A large black, red and white balloon arch — complete with red carpet — created a welcoming and encouraging ambiance for students as they began to arrive on their first day of the new school year.
“We are all really excited to see the kids today, because that is when the magic happens,” said Principal Debbie Price. “This is one of the most fun days of the year because the kids come in with so much love and ready to learn.”
Fullerton IV Elementary boasts 353 students this year.
“I am so excited to see all the kiddos,” Kim Humphry, an office assistant at the school, said. “To see the new faces and the old faces and to see how much everyone has grown.”
As parents brought their children to the balloon arch for photos and to meet or reintroduce themselves to their teachers, the rumblings were about the long summer and the gratefulness that school was back in session and fully in person.
“I am excited for this," Shelby Murry, mother of 6 1/2-year-old Ryan Nolan, said. "It has been a long summer and he is ready and excited."
“This is great. I really like science and dinosaurs," Ryan said. “Plus, I like math, but not if it’s too hard.”
The students' bright and eager faces matched the warm inviting smiles of teachers and staff on a pleasant August morning before lesson plans were introduced and any pencil or pen touched a piece of paper.
“We meet with students and parents for two days so the children have a nice easy transition,” said Heidi Heverly, a kindergarten teacher. “I am feeling really excited for the year.”
