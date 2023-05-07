Fifth grader Jase Jorgensen took the podium at the April 26 school board meeting to speak on the behalf of his teacher Angelee Kenyon who was suspended from her teaching position at Fullerton IV elementary school and escorted off the premises.
“I am up here because Miss Kenyon is my favorite teacher and I want her back,” Jase said. “If I don’t get her back, I won’t go to Fullerton anymore and if I don’t go to her class, also, I don’t know what to do.”
On April 20, Kenyon was allegedly placed on administrative leave for not complying with the school district’s new requirements to conduct school field trips, according to numerous sources.
The News-Review spoke with multiple sources on the condition of anonymity.
Roseburg Public Schools spokesperson Chelsea Duncan said she could not comment on personnel matters, but said the district’s top priority is to ensure the safety of students and staff.
OUTDOOR SCHOOL
Outdoor School is an overnight trip fifth graders at Fullerton IV take each year and Kenyon has been a part of planning or organizing the event for several years.
Allegedly unaware of new requirements for Outdoor School, Kenyon did not comply to the district’s policies to conduct field trips. Kenyon was then alleged asked to meet with Principal Debbie Price and Human Resources Director Robert Freeman.
“The district office asks that school staff organizing these trips verify safety information,” Duncan said. “We are continually updating our processes to ensure all factors surrounding the health and safety of our students and staff are considered during trips off campus. Our goal is to ensure these experiences are positive for students, their families and staff.”
Kenyon allegedly walked out of the meeting, claiming the unprecedented nature of the new policy. It is unclear which portions of the policy Kenyon was protesting.
On April 20, Kenyon was asked to leave the premises as she was being placed on administrative leave by Freeman, according to multiple sources close to the story.
As Kenyon was gathering her belongings to leave the Fullerton IV campus there was an alleged physical altercation between Freeman and another staff member at the entrance to Kenyon’s classroom, according to multiple sources close to the story. The staff member had tried to assist Kenyon in collecting her belongings.
“The one thing that has been the common denominator in conversations I have had with different teachers among not just Fullerton but some others but this man (Freeman) has intimidated them all,” Booster Club President Allena Nelson said. “That was the same comment made in every story I have been told with their encounter with this man.”
BOARD MEETING
Jase wasn’t the only one to speak at the April 26 board meeting as Fullerton IV teachers, parents and students spoke on behalf of Kenyon.
Toni Jorgensen, the parent of Jase Jorgensen, presented the board with more than 20 letters from people who not only expressed concern over Kenyon’s administrative leave status but spoke to her ability to be more than just a teacher to her students. Parent’s describe Kenyon as being the star example of what a teacher should be and how she is able to bring out only the best in her students.
Nelson said she was intimidated by Freeman ahead of the school board meeting that day.
“Robert Freeman called me at 1:45 the day of the board meeting and tried to intimidate me,” Nelson said. “Not bluntly saying I couldn’t go or that I shouldn’t go, but that me going to the school board meeting that night would not get me the outcome I would want, is the words that he used.”
Third grade teacher Lisa Villers expressed to the school board that day she feared for her job if she were to speak out and be seen.
“I contemplated coming here tonight and up until an hour beforehand I planned on not coming because I was scared that if I was seen here today that my job might be in jeopardy,” she said. “I was involved in the incident with Miss Kenyon. On Monday, I was pulled from actively teaching and was asked to be interviewed about that situation.”
Villers went on to say that the board may not be aware of the “intimidation tactics” being used to keep teachers from speaking out.
“I have been extremely nervous about whether my position is going to be put into question and I will be removed from the district because I offered support as a union member,” Villers said. “I don’t know if the school board is aware of what is going on in our district.”
HISTORY
Cynthia Long was a teacher for the Roseburg school district for 33 years and has been retired for three years, she said she has had similar experiences with Freeman’s manipulating rhetoric having been personally yelled at and intimidated by Freeman.
“They don’t put kids first, they put policy first but policies don’t work for everyone. Policy is fine but make sure you are putting kids and people first. Roseburg doesn’t do that. You get in trouble if you try to do that,” said Long, “It is impossible to complain to HR when Robert Freeman is the face of HR.”
Freeman could not be reached for comment as he is out of the office until May 8. Duncan said the district was not able to comment on the allegations of a physical altercation or manipulation from the district.
WHAT HAPPENS NOW
According to Toni Jorgensen, Kenyon remains out of the classroom and the fifth graders in the class have had a different substitute teacher each day.
The decision to place Kenyon on administrative leave comes a month after Kenyon received the Crystal Apple Award on March 8, along with fellow fifth grade teacher Amanda Haga, for exemplary dedication as teachers.
“In a display of true selflessness, this team considered what was best for the whole school and made a difficult decision to the benefit of the many students at Fullerton IV,” the board meeting minutes read. “This choice to put others before themselves is the mark of dedicated professionalism.”
According to multiple parents of the students in Kenyon’s class, students are having a difficult time with the absence of their teacher that they have developed a strong bond with this year. Students have shown signs of stress, behavioral issues and health concerns.
According to multiple parents, some families have chosen to take their child out of the class for the remainder of the year.
“The school district takes all staff and parent complaints seriously and follows our district policies that ensure complaints will be heard, evaluated, and investigated,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said in an email. “The KL-AR policy is an example of this and provides a way for someone who has a concern about an administrator to appeal directly to the Superintendent.”
The KL-AR policy, also called the Public Complaint/Commendation Procedure, can be found at bit.ly/3nESako.
