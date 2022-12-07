Christmas Tree display at the Timber Town Christmas Bazaar 2018. The 2022 Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce on Friday and Saturday. It is returning for the first time since that start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUTHERLIN — The Timber Town Christmas Bazaar is gearing up for another year of fun, food, festivities and a reason to frolic to the Sutherlin Community Center.
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the festival is back on track and is working to welcome the community back.
The Timber Town Christmas Bazaar will host 26 vendors, both handcrafters and dealers, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the community center on 150 Willamette St. There will be food trucks and live entertainment as well as an appearance from Santa Claus between 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, depending on Santa’s busy schedule.
“Sutherlin Fire Department volunteers are putting together 100 gift bags for the first 100 children to arrive, and Santa is going to help pass them out,” said Sue Gilham, event organizer. “Santa will be stopping at different businesses on Center Street as he makes his way to the festival, so he might be a little late.”
The Timber Town Christmas Bazaar is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Sutherlin and the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce.
“I think events like there are vital to show each other what we are capable of and to empower our makers and creators,” said Jessica Batchelor, executive director for the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce. “These events strengthen our community and bridge the community together while also encouraging people from other areas to come and enjoy what Sutherlin has to offer.”
In addition to the festival itself, Radio Days Museum has opened their doors, starting at 6 p.m. Friday for Flix on the Bricks where they will show the Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby classic "Holiday Inn" for $5 which will include free popcorn.
“We really want to promote the idea of having people come and experience the presence of Sutherlin,” Gilham said. “Last weekend they did the Christmas Tree lighting, this weekend the Timber Town Christmas Bazaar, and next weekend we have our lighted truck parade.”
Backside Brewing Co. Outpost will be offering three specialty drinks and three specialty menus items during the event and will be open to the public from noon to 9 p.m. both days of the event.
“The family mercantile is also doing something special, as well as some of the other shops on Center Street,” Gilham said. “All the funds raised go right back to the Rotary for Kids scholarships and community projects.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
