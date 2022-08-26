Douglas County has received more than $8.5 million to aid with drug addiction treatment and recovery, as a result of the passing of Measure 110 in 2020. 

Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 

(1) comment

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

It is troubling how funding for substance abuse treatment in particular is being conveyed as funding for mental health treatment in general. Certainly, treatment of substance abuse is an important part of providing mental health care. However, it is only a part. This has been the basis of my own concern ever since the county disbanded its traditional mental health department in favor of a private substance abuse treatment facility, ADAPT, being contracted to provide the mental health care for the county. The prevailing perspective has come to be that substance abuse and so-called ACEs, that is adverse childhood events, are responsible for the vast majority of mental health issues in society. That is a dangerously simplistic stance.

