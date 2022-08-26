Douglas County has received more than $8.5 million to aid with drug addiction treatment and recovery, as a result of the passing of Measure 110 in 2020.
To date, more than $229 million has been allocated in support of Measure 110. The measure set two new policies in motion; the decriminalization of drug possession in limited amounts, and the allocation of funds from criminal possession penalties and recreational cannabis taxes to fund addiction treatment and recovery programs.
With only three providers in Douglas County — Adapt Integrated Health, the HIV Alliance, and Boulder Care Inc. — this funding offers providers a chance to expand and grow services and support to addicts within the community.
“The funds are typically allocated within two weeks of being approved,” said Tim Heider, behavioral health services strategic communications officer of the external relations division of the Oregon Health Authority.
Adapt is the primary care provider for addiction and treatment services in the county and receives 90% of the funding and has projects earmarked to increase their support.
Adapt will be utilizing these funds for various projects including an expansion of peer services, developing phase one of a Recovery Campus, and continue supporting their workforce in providing care to the community, according to spokesperson Grey Garris.
“Our peer mentors outreach program connects community members in need with a mentor that can assist with locating and planning for health services, residency, and employment support,” said Garris.
Peer services are also the backbone of the HIV Alliance support system by working in the community but also from their homes.
“We are going to use these funds to expand our peer program,” said Renee Yandel, the executive director for HIV Alliance. “Our peers work with the unhoused to help find them support and assist with testing, not only HIV and Hep C, but also with COVID-19 testing.”
Volunteers and community-based groups also provide support to the HIV Alliance.
“We have volunteers that work from home to build wound-care kits or naloxone kits,” said Dane Zahner, the Southern Oregon prevention and harm reduction manager for the HIV Alliance. “We are handing out about 100 of these kits a week.”
HIV Alliance has other plans for this funding increase that will allow them to further offer services and support while expanding their outreach programs.
“The first thing we are going to do is hire a harm reduction educator that will be able to clear up misconceptions and provide info about being safe, but also explain what harm reduction is to people,” said Yandel. “Our second goal is to expand our ability to help individuals navigate insurance in order to help provide wrap-around care.”
Wrap-around services are key also key to successful treatment and Boulder Care works with local agencies to provide support and services locally even though they are a telehealth-based program.
“Boulder is in the business of providing really high-quality care," said Rose Bronke, chief operations officer for Boulder Care Inc, “care without barriers that are successful getting people into treatment and getting them to stay in treatment.”
At the end of 2020, Boulder was actively treating more than 700 individuals — 70% of whom were still in care after 12 months of treatment.
“When we were all confronted with COVID-19 we made the decision to offer our services to all Oregonians regardless of location or level of insurance coverage,” said Bronke, “That was really the basis for our work in Oregon. We are an option for people who do not have the option of in-person care or the stigma of being seen in their community.
Boulder Care Inc. is a telehealth-based system that works with local partners for boots-on-the-ground support for individuals as well.
“Our peer recovery specialists would say mutual aid is part of what they do," said Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder Care. “We also match peers with shared lived experience, peers are an incredible part of our model as peers also help with psycho-social supports like food insecurity or getting a driver’s license, things like that which are needed to help people have happy healthy lives.”
With 3% of this new funding allocation going to Boulder Care, the expectation is to expand its services by growing its current programs but also adding services as needed.
“We are specifically linked to behavioral health services in eight counties, but provide telehealth statewide,” said Bronke. “We have even expanded to Washington and most recently Ohio.”
Boulder Care Inc. is rapidly becoming a nationally recognized and utilized program that demonstrates Oregon’s progressive attitude toward assisting its most vulnerable citizens and providing support and care to those individuals.
Garris said Adapt is in the early stages of building a recovery campus in Roseburg. "(The recovery campus) will include residential detox, counseling services and treatment, and residential treatment services for up to 64 persons,” Garris said. "These Measure 110 funds will greatly assist with this project.”
Each grant is potentially a saved life, according to addiction specialists.
“The funding helps us to have the care team staff to provide this care,” said Bronke. “It also enables us to cover the cost of care for people who are uninsured, most importantly, and this is some of the work we have done in Jackson County and will be able to expand upon.”
If you or someone you know has addiction issues and is in need of treatment or care, please reach out to Adapt Integrated Health Care at 641 Harvard Ave. in Roseburg, visit the HIV Alliance at 647 W. Luellen Drive Suite 3 in Roseburg, or contact Boulder Care Inc. at 866-901-4860 or at their website boulder.care.
It is troubling how funding for substance abuse treatment in particular is being conveyed as funding for mental health treatment in general. Certainly, treatment of substance abuse is an important part of providing mental health care. However, it is only a part. This has been the basis of my own concern ever since the county disbanded its traditional mental health department in favor of a private substance abuse treatment facility, ADAPT, being contracted to provide the mental health care for the county. The prevailing perspective has come to be that substance abuse and so-called ACEs, that is adverse childhood events, are responsible for the vast majority of mental health issues in society. That is a dangerously simplistic stance.
