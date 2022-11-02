The Oregon Mayors Association met Monday to discuss homelessness. The OMA is seeking legislation that will create annual and consistent funding from the state to all cities in Oregon.
During the meeting, which was held virtually, mayors from all corners of the state spoke on the importance of addressing the growing crisis as a statewide collaborative effort. No Douglas County mayor attended the meeting.
The News-Review reached to mayors in the county’s largest cities: Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston.
City of Winston Mayor Scott Rutter said he has attended OMA meetings in the past.
“This issue is long term with no simple or easy answers,” Rutter said. “I feel that the homeless have put undo pressure on small communities in Douglas County with little help from larger agencies.”
The City of Roseburg homeless commission, which is chaired by mayor Larry Rich, helped get the Gary Leif Navigation Center opened in late June.
The navigation center, which is run by UCAN and owned by the city, has the capacity to house 20 people.
Statewide, homelessness has been a top priority for the three contenders in the gubernatorial race — all have said they would declare it an emergency to help get resources to communities faster.
“241 cities in Oregon are asking for resources,” said Lacey Beaty, mayor of Beaverton. “Annual funds will help to create stability.”
There are 50 mayors involved with the OMA and more are expected to join the movement. The OMA is steadfast in its efforts to bring monetary relief to every town in the state.
“Every city in Oregon needs this assistance,” said Beth Wytoski, mayor of Dayton. “The Cares Act and the American Rescue Plan Act both showed what funds can do to fill the gaps. Direct funding is the key to the functionality of these programs.”
Many cities in Oregon were able to use federal money to implement new outreach programs and homeless prevention systems, but once this funding stream runs dry many cities face a return to pre-funding homelessness issues and lack of services.
“Lack of ongoing funding is the number-one topic at our meetings about the homeless crisis,” said Salley Russell, mayor of Bend. “Capitol funding allows us to provide concrete options.”
The ability to maintain services and increase support is the driving motivation for Oregon’s mayors as they are on the front lines of Oregon’s homeless crisis.
“Each city has its own unique set of challenges and needs to be supported,” said Dave Drotzmann, mayor of Hermiston. “This is a human emergency that we all need to work together to solve.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
