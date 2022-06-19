SUTHERLIN — On a blustery day with heavy clouds and the threat of rain looming, the newly-named Umpqua Woofstock Festival went off without hitch on Saturday.
Wagging tongues and tails matched the smiling faces and warm greetings as humans and dogs alike walked past vendors or through the grass at Sutherlin’s Central Park.
After the National Anthem was sung, Melissa Shreeve, the former executive director of Sutherlin’s Chamber of Commerce and current Medford resident, welcomed all attendees as the event’s guest emcee.
“Are we having fun yet?” proclaimed Tree Call, chairman of Umpqua Woofstock Festival.
With a variety of events planned for the day and a slew of vendors, the public was treated to a true festival atmosphere.
“I just moved out here from back east pre-COVID-19 to pursue art full-time,” said Daniel Moley, the owner and artist of Holy Moley’s Glass Art. “This is the first event I’ve done myself as an artist.”
Moley showcased pet pendants and stained-glass dogs as well as other hand-crafted glass items.
Farther down the trail, through the slobber and floppy ears, Lanette Denney and her mini-Aussie, Ladybug, showed off their burnt wood carvings on delicate wooden boxes, the perfect place to store doggy treats.
“I have been doing wood-burning and attending events for more than 10 years,” said Denney. “I like to support all the Sutherlin events.”
As the furry friends watched the goings-on, Belladonna, the long-haired Dachshund, dressed as a little cowboy, won the costume contest.
“Belladonna is named after Freddy Krueger,” said owner Halyn Bollingberg, “because she is a nightmare.”
Shortbread, an exotic micro Bully, and his owner David Trujillo watched the event with great interest.
“We come every year,” said Trujillo, “it’s a fun dog event.”
Recent Pitch Night winner Georgie Pulman-Olzaski, the owner of K9 Crack, offered healthy one-ingredient dog treat samples to passersby.
“We got a puppy and could not find healthy snacks,” said Pulman-Olzaski, “so in 2007 in Hawaii we started the company Hawaiian Doggy Style. Then in 2014, we moved here and started over with our best-selling dog treat, K9 Crack.
“K9 is for the dogs and crack is for the sound the treats make when you break them,” Pulman-Olzaski continued. “Any other connotations are your own.”
The Umpqua Woofstock Festival might have ended Saturday afternoon, but the organization works with For The Love of Paws throughout the year bringing different events to the Sutherlin community.
On Oct. 15, a discount vaccination clinic is coming to Sutherlin’s Central Park with a costume contest and a pet pie-eating contest, as well as offering $10 vaccinations for rabies, leptospirosis and DHPP, which is a canine vaccine that prevents distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza and two types of adenovirus (hepatitis), among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.