Seven kittens, who were available for adoption from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, were present at Saturday's grand opening of the Furs and Feathers Emporium Dog Boutique in downtown Roseburg.
Seven kittens, who were available for adoption from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, were present at Saturday's grand opening of the Furs and Feathers Emporium Dog Boutique in downtown Roseburg.
Furs and Feathers Emporium, a new dog boutique store in downtown Roseburg, hosted a grand opening Saturday to celebrate its first day in business.
The owner, Marie Antons, moved to Roseburg from Lebanon last year, and after running her own online business, decided to open a brick and mortar store downtown.
“It’s what I wanted to do, instead of just being online,” Antons said. “We can get the community involved and hold donations, adoption events.”
To celebrate the first day in business, Furs and Feathers — which sells a host of dog related items, from key chains to art and treats — hosted volunteers from Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg, who arrived with seven kittens that were available for adoption from the shelter.
“We need more places like this, smaller places like this in Roseburg, rather than the giant stores,” said Carol Stuart, a volunteer with Saving Grace.
Antons has big plans for the room that Saving Grace was using to hold its adoption event, hoping to eventually rent the room to local dog trainers, hold “doggy birthday parties” and use it as a room for people to build their own dog toys.
“I’ve just got so many ideas of things I want to do over there,” Antons said. “That’s my thing. I love to plan, create and design.”
Antons works full time from home as a medical coder for Oregon Medical Group, is a single mother and has seven dogs in her home — all on top of being a new business owner. It can all get a little crazy, she said, but more than anything, she loves to stay busy.
“It means a lot,” Antons said of the store opening. “Mostly excited just to be a part of the community. In my personal live, I’m super introverted. I don’t really go out, I don’t like crowds. But when it comes to something like this, I’m the complete opposite.
“I like getting everybody together. This is about being able to help the community, to provide stuff and help them form a bond with their pets.”
The store is located at 348 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg. Antons said the store will be open Wednesday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m., and all day Saturdays and Sundays.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.