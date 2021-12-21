Gary Wayman was a friend of all nonprofit organizations and worked most of his adult life raising millions of dollars for nonprofit groups in Douglas County.
He passed away on Dec. 6, at the age of 79 just three weeks after the death of his wife Charlotte. But he left behind a long legacy of successful fundraising campaigns.
Wayman came to Roseburg in 1979 to work for the YMCA of Douglas County and later served as director of the Mercy Foundation. He did a lot of fundraising for large capital campaigns for nonprofit groups in the county, a career that spanned more than 40 years. His focus was mainly on community service raising funds for many local projects.
He was born in Salt Lake City, raised in San Francisco and graduated from San Jose State University in 1964. He began his career at the Los Gatos YMCA in California before coming to Roseburg. After a short stint as the financial director for the national YMCA in Pennsylvania, he came back to Roseburg and was hired as executive director of the YMCA in Roseburg. He served in that capacity from 1980-88.
Wayman took over as director of Mercy Foundation in 1988 until 1997. During his tenure, he worked with Ron Preston and former Mercy Foundation Director Dan Hern to organize the Festival of Trees fundraising campaign. He helped turn the event into a major fundraiser for the foundation.
Hern, who was the auctioneer at many charity events over the years, worked closely with Wayman on many of the nonprofit campaigns. Hern said a lot of the success of those auctions was because of Wayman’s knowledge on how to conduct the fundraisers.
“He was an amazing person, he was very quiet in the way he did it,” Hern said. “Gary helped me in fundraising and how to go about it. On the level of fundraising, there was nobody better than he.”
Mark Wayman, Gary Wayman’s son, said his father was all about community and loved working for nonprofit groups.
“I think he just felt he wanted to give back to the community that’s given him so much,” Mark Wayman said.
Gary Wayman had a passion for helping the community and really enjoyed people.
“He and I talked about that and I asked him what drives him to raise funds,” said his daughter Cheryl Wood. “And he said nobody knows how to do it.”
“I think he was the most social person I ever met in my life, there wasn’t anybody that he couldn’t have a conversation with,” said daughter-in-law Rebecca Wayman. “Any stranger on the street he met, he made a friend.”
Gary Wayman spearheaded large-scale fundraisers for the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, UCAN buildings on the nonprofit campus, and the Winston Community Center. He worked on a capital campaign for an expansion project at the Phoenix School in Roseburg, and also helped with the YMCA, DaVita Roseburg Mercy Dialysis, Adapt’s adult residential treatment facility and of course, Mercy Foundation’s Festival of Trees.
“Gary was a master at the capital campaign,” said Lisa Platt, the current president of Mercy Foundation. “Gary had a lot of knowledge, knew a lot of people and he set a very high bar for philanthropy in our community and he was one of the first ones to start looking at planned giving leaving a legacy for the future.”
Wayman served on a multitude of boards for nonprofit agencies. He served on boards for Adapt, the Douglas County Museum Foundation, the Douglas County Library Foundation, the Central Douglas United Way, YMCA of Douglas County, the Douglas County Red Cross, the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and was on the Open Door Clinic board (which later became Umpqua Community Health Center and then Aviva Health). He was also a member of the Chamber Greeters, Executive Club, Roseburg Rotary and was a Wildlife Safari Trustee.
“The numerous boards he served on was just crazy,” Mark Wayman said.
When Gary Wayman left the job as director of Mercy Foundation in 1997, he start a consulting company, but he had left a lasting impact with the foundation.
“He was always supportive and a great ambassador for the mission of Mercy,” Platt said.
The consulting partnership was originally called Fundraisers and Management Solutions, LLC, but was later changed to Insights for Non-Profits, specializing in fundraising campaigns for nonprofit groups. After his original partner moved away, Susie Johnson-Forte became his partner. She said the first moment she met Gary, it was all about community service.
“He made such a humongous impact between the Y and the Mercy Foundation and of course United Way and Adapt, and of course all of the smaller projects in helping the nonprofits and he was always willing to just help from the goodness of his heart,” Johnson-Forte said.
She said Gary Wayman was a great partner to work with, always staying on top of things and knowing what the community needed.
Gary Wayman’s wife Charlotte worked for a local doctor for many years, and when she retired from that job, she began serving on the Mercy Foundation committees. Platt said it was not hard to get her to volunteer.
“Charlotte was very bubbly, a lot like Gary, and liked to be around people,” Platt said.
Wayman was known for his colorful clothing, especially when one of his favorite teams was playing.
“He had to have the shirt to match the pants to match the shoes,” said daughter Cheryl Wood. “He was a 49ers fan and a Duck fan and you could always see him coming.”
“He was one of the greatest dads you could ever have in growing up,” Mark Wayman said. “He taught us the ways of life and what it took to work hard, and the moral values that he taught us as kids.”
Wood said her dad loved being with his family and he would do anything for any of his grandkids.
“One played baseball, one played soccer, one played in the band, and he was at every game, every concert, every event he could be at,” Wood said.
“He was that quiet guy that really carried a big stick in the community and, I feel, urged us all to be better,” Platt said.
Gary Wayman was named the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce Male First Citizen of the Year in January of 2010 and also was awarded the Chamber’s Georgia Gratke Award in 1997.
“You could hang your hat on him, if you wanted something done,” Hern said. “And he’s going to be missed.”
A celebration of life is tentatively planned some time in February or March for both Gary and Charlotte Wayman, who had been married for 57 years.
