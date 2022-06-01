A moment of stability over Memorial Day weekend provided a fraction of hope at the pump, only to see crude oil prices climb to $116 per barrel with global supply fears as the European Union bans all Russian oil exports.
Over the past week, the national average moved to $4.62 a gallon. In Oregon, that looks like $5.21 a gallon, with more rises on the horizon.
When confronted with rising prices and supply issues, it is nice to have an advocate on the inside to offer some suggestions. That’s where Marie Dobbs from AAA’s Portland office comes in to help local consumers.
“There are lots of different apps that show where the closest and least expensive gas in your area. The AAA mobile (app) is the one I am most familiar with,” Dobbs, AAA’s director of government and public affairs, said. “But prices can and do vary wildly between station to station — sometimes just across the street.”
Some simple suggestions Dobbs offers are to:
Clean all the extra stuff out of your car, as every pound of extra weight in your vehicle influences gas consumption.
Avoid sudden stops and starts.
Try to drive in the sweet spot of 50 to 55 miles per hour as that is the optimal speed for best mileage.
“Over and under-inflated tires are really a big deal,” said Dobbs. “Under-inflated tires can increase fuel consumption by 3% or more.”
Dobbs encouraged drivers to utilize loyalty programs and even specific credit cards that offer rewards or cash back on certain purchases.
“Safeway and Fred Meyer have programs that save their shoppers gas at every refuel,” Dobbs said, “but always, always read the fine print.”
Those with the option of public transit — along with walking or biking — can help with fuel costs and aid in health and community support.
“The real no-brainer for families with multiple vehicles is to use the car that is the most fuel-efficient and ride-share, if possible,” said Dobbs.
With no real end in sight to this current gasoline crisis, a few suggestions from those who are ‘in-the-know’ is something we can all use to help curb the current pain at the pump.
