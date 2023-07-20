Revive Infusions & Wellness is bringing Douglas County’s only IV lounge to Roseburg, offering IV infusions, wellness coaching, sauna therapy, microneedling and more from the comforts of cushioned recliners.
CEO Chenelle McCaskill created Revive in response to hearing community needs for solutions to better maximize their health. In 2021, her husband struggled with issues of brain fog and fatigue, and through his challenges found IV therapies — from there she became certified in IV nutrition.
She has worked in medicine for 20 years, formerly as a medic in the Army and now as a physician assistant at an Urgent Care.
“There’s a powerful relationship that exists between lifestyle choices and a person’s level of health,” McCaskill said. “I think that in the last few years, it’s caused people to become more willing to take agency with their health because of fear largely.”
She believes Revive can offer locals “empowering wellness solutions — introducing new ideas to being healthy that a lot of people didn’t even know were an option.” She said that many people want to take control of their health and avoid unwanted medical trips, but don’t know how to start.
IV therapy and functional medicines can improve hydration, ease headaches and hangovers, but also promote muscle recovery, metabolic function, weight loss, energy, cognition and immunity and viral illness, she said.
Chief Operating Officer Haley Keady-McCaskill is certified in wellness coaching and has helped build, decorate and design the new business space — on top of marketing and day-to-day operations.
They chose the name Revive to encompass the idea of revitalization.
“I think about (the name) from the perspective of being unhealthy to being healthy and how that feels, or feeling helpless and then feeling hopeful — that is not your destiny,” Keady-McCaskill said. “So many people that have chronic disease or are overweight or just generally don’t feel good, just feel helpless. They’re like, ‘This is just how it is. That’s just how we feel.’”
Clients are required to provide a good faith exam for approval of treatment, and to find the most suitable choices.
“They’re not educating you enough when you go in for your 20-minute visit or whatever,” said McCaskill. “Conscious intent and focus are key here; in traditional medicine the focus is different.”
Consultations for functional medicine and wellness coaching take around 45 minutes; Keady-McCaskill said that if appointment times run over you won’t be “booted out” because their goal is to understand and connect with clients.
“Part of what we want to do is build long-term relationships with people, not just get you in and out and not see you again, but continue to work with you,” said Keady-McCaskill. “During different phases of your life, you may have different needs depending on stress levels, exposures, diagnoses — that sort of thing.”
Keady-McCaskill integrated asking clients, “What can I do to help you succeed or do to be a good coach for you?” to individualize their experience. “I think it’s reassuring to them that I’m not just trying to assembly line my clients,” she said.
Revive will have its grand opening on Monday through Wednesday at 250 NE Garden Valley Blvd. Suite 6, in Roseburg.
