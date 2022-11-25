When turkey begins to digest and football holds no interest, the local shops and stores are offering Douglas County an opportunity to get a jump on Christmas Shopping and experience Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
“In years past, we’ve held to Black Friday to announce deals, but this year, we’ve followed the lead of Best Buy and other big box stores, and launched deals earlier in the month. Sony and Samsung are big players in the Black Friday scene, and they’re allowing us to launch early,” said John Hooper, owner of Good Vibrations. “Having come through the chip shortages and now having an excess of shippable inventory, manufacturers are offering some incredible deals this year.”
Regular Black Friday deals will be available, but along with Black Friday are Small Business Saturday events that encourage commerce.
“I’ve never been down here for Small Business Saturday before, but Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year,” said Barry Wilson owner of YesterYore Devices on Southeast Jackson Street. “When you’re in retail, you have to be open.”
The Re-Discover Downtown project is working with local businesses to create an annual tradition of bringing people to the downtown shopping areas to encourage holiday gift buying, but also to show the growth of Roseburg’s downtown.
“We have worked with many vendors who will be setting up pop-ups within downtown businesses,” said Eric Andrews of Re-Discover Downtown. “We are also doing a bit of an unconventional Black Friday event at Sunnyside Theatre.”
On Friday evening, Sunnyside Theatre, 663 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg, will be hosting a Dark Disco and Mini Night Market from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be avant-garde vendors and different musical styles at the disco, including a performance by Graveyard Gossip, a dark synth-wave duo from Portland and a dark disk DJ set by Eric Yo.
Vendors include Madam Morrigan’s Oddities which features found taxidermy and Leviathan’s Pet Boutique which develops metal and punk music-inspired pet accessories. Pre-sale tickets are $5 and $10 at the door and is considered an over-21 event after 9 p.m.
High Priestess Piercing and Tattoo will be participating in Small Business Saturday by offering a special from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday for discounts on flash work.
“I’ve been working as a tattoo artist the past several months in Eugene and just started working in my hometown of Roseburg,” said High Priestess Tattooist, Jacob Lamar. “A flash sale is a great way to get to know people and make yourself known. It is not so much about the discounts for a small business as it is about making a splash outside of social media.”
Larry and Tracy Hill, owners of Winston’s Now-N-Then Antique Mall have been opening on Thanksgiving for the past four years.
“A lot of people come to Winston to visit family and there just wasn’t anything to do or anyplace to go, so we decided to open up,” said Larry Hill. “Last year we had a few people but the year before it was really busy. Either way, if we are busy or I get some work done around here today, I will be happy.”
By 10:15 a.m. people were wandering around looking for that special gift.
“We are that place people go for that hard to shop for person on their list,” said Larry Hill, “We have a little bit of everything here.”
