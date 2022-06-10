The Roseburg VA Health Care System is more than just a hospital, it is a hub of community and support. The VA offers multiple services to local area veterans and those who come from far and wide for this level of care.
Without volunteers, this undertaking would be nearly impossible.
In 2021 alone, the Roseburg VA enlisted services of around 100 volunteers who put in approximately 12,132 man-hours. To put this in another context, volunteerism and donations to the VA in 2021 were valued at $358,995.
One such volunteer is Dave Thompson, a Vietnam veteran with 10 years of volunteer service for the Roseburg VA.
“This is really rewarding to work with the other volunteers to help the older veterans out," Thompson said. “We get to know all kinds of veterans here — WWII, Korean War vets, even some Vietnam veterans.”
With COVID-19 putting a damper on volunteer numbers and the extra stress of precautions, the VA volunteers found themselves looking for new ways to be of service.
“We started running all the labs around the hospital,” said Thompson. “People needed bloodwork and testing done and we were making sure those tests got where they needed to go. Plus, all the dental appointments had to have a COVID-19 test, so we were running those tests, too."
Much of what Thompson does is help transport veterans to their appointments and assist with deciphering VA correspondence.
“It is really rewarding to see the dedication of the volunteers,” Thompson said. “We have so many (veterans) that can’t walk or their mobility is really terrible. But we don’t only push the veterans to their appointments in their wheelchairs, we also direct them to where their appointments are located. We also help when they can’t read the letters from the VA, so we help them and give them directions to those appointments."
Thompson is so involved he recommended the current public affairs officer, Traci Palmer, for her position.
"When the last director left, I told Traci, you should apply,” said Thompson.
"That was going on five years ago," Palmer said.
With volunteers like Thompson working diligently to assist and improve the quality of the VA experience for veterans in need of aid, it seems like the VA has all the help it needs. This is not the case.
"I just wish more veterans would volunteer and help us out a little bit," he said. "We could probably use another 30 or 40 volunteers. Since COVID-19, we are really short-staffed. I mean, no one wanted to come back because they don’t like wearing masks or dealing with the ongoing issues."
But that's not the case for Thompson, who feels it is his duty to offer veterans hope and support.
"There is one lady and her husband that come in once a week. We’ll help him into his wheelchair, and you know, they are in their 80s and she is always just so, so, appreciative," he said. "It is really just so rewarding to help these people out."
For more information on volunteering or donating to the VA please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement Office at 541-440-1000, ext. 44352 or 45311, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"It’s 4 hours a day minimum, but you know what, you can do those 4 hours any time and what is 4 hours out of your week," Thompson said. "It would be so helpful to the veterans and to our organization here."
