A Glendale man was found guilty of 21 misdemeanor violations of criminal trespassing and wildlife violations by a jury on March 17.
Court records show Albert Lampert, 69, trespassed, while armed, on timber land owned by Campbell Global/Pacific West Timber located near Highway 42, approximately 10 miles west of Camas Valley. Lampert, according to court records, did so on nine separate occasions between July 8 and Nov. 9, 2020. On each occasion, while trespassing, he unlawfully hunted on the property.
Oregon State Police said the charges stemmed from an elk decoy operation that occurred in November 2020 by OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers from Roseburg and Coos Bay Area commands.
Lampert was sentenced in the Douglas County Circuit Court on March 23. He will serve 30 days in jail, state police said. He received 5 years of probation, during which he cannot hunt, be in the woods with a centerfire rifle, or be with anybody who is hunting. Lampert was also fined $2,100, received a 3-year hunting license suspension and forfeited his rifle.
To report a wildlife or habitat law violation or suspicious activity, call 1-800-252-7888 or email tip@osp.oregon.gov
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
