GLENDALE — Fred Hurt, of Glendale, a personality on the Discovery Channel shows ”Gold Rush” and “Gold Rush: White Water” died Tuesday following a four-month battle with Stage 4 brain cancer, one day after his 80th birthday.
The longtime prospector announced his diagnosis in March and is said to have died peacefully while surrounded by family. In the press release announcing his diagnosis, Hurt said, “I’ve lived a full 80 years of an interesting life. If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I’ll have another adventure to share with you folks.”
Following his cancer diagnosis, Hurt took to Facebook to share some of his thanks for the people supporting him.
“Thousands and thousands of you have responded to me about my diagnosis and have sent your support. The outpouring of support, prayers and blessings have impacted me incredibly,” Hurt wrote. “It’s hard to explain in a physical way but I can tell you that every single one of your well wishes have literally reached me, encouraged me and have provided strength and I thank you folks for that.”
Outside of his work on various “Gold Rush” spin-offs, Hurt was a co-owner of Thrill of the Hunt Entertainment LLC. He resided in Glendale and in 2020, he virtually presented a speech to the Glendale High School graduating class. In that speech, he shared advice for students to make mindful decisions in their lives. He said good decisions are made by gathering information and making informed choices.
“One thing I have learned in my 76 years is that life is a continuing series of choices. The choices you make today, tomorrow, next week and next year affect the path your life is going to take,” Hurt said in his 2020 speech. “Good choices mostly lead to a happy life for you and the people around you. Bad choices mostly cause misery for you and the ones around you. I can look back on my long life and realize now that some of the choices I made in the course of my life were both good and not so good. Choose carefully.”
Hurt moved to Glendale after his first wife passed away. In a 2017 interview with The News-Review, he said he loved living in Douglas County, with the beautiful rivers and trees, and sometimes he travels around the local area to evaluate local gold mining operations.
His family shared the information of his death alongside sentiments of Hurt.
“He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many,” a Facebook post created by his family said. “If you feel inclined to donate on Fred’s behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred’s honor.”
The family specified that this is their only donation request, as the foundation will support skilled labor, which Fred was passionate about sharing.
The official Instagram for “Gold Rush” shared its condolences.
“His joy for life and adventure was contagious,” the website said. “We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him.”
