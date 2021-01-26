A Glendale woman was found dead in the river near Gaddis Park on Monday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Just after 3:30 p.m. police responded to the river after someone in the area reported seeing a body floating in the river. Officers located the woman — who was later identified as a 37-year-old Glendale woman — floating face down in about 3 feet of water, according to a press release.
Police did not release the woman’s name but said her family had been contacted. According to police, family members said they had not heard from the woman in 4-6 weeks. They said she had “some health issues and was living a transient lifestyle,” according to police.
Investigators did not find any evidence of foul play and handed the scene over to the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
Monday’s death was the third reported among the homeless community in the last 30 days. On Jan. 8, police responded and confirmed the death of a 48-year-old man who was also found floating in the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park.
Foul play was not suspected, but investigators said the man was also described as living a “transient lifestyle,” and had been in and around the park for “the past few days,” according to a press release.
On Dec. 28, 2020, authorities responded to a report of a deceased 67-year-old man at the Stewart Park Duck Pond. He had passed away in his tent.
