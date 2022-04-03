GLIDE — With a new Recruiting and Retention Coordinator in place, the Glide Rural Fire Protection District is striving to add more volunteers to its nearly all-volunteer force.
Chip Clough, who had already been a volunteer with Glide Fire for the past year, is now working to add to the existing pool of 20 volunteers who help protect and serve a large portion of eastern Douglas County.
Clough served with the Federal Fire Department, a firefighting team at a submarine base near Groton, Connecticut, before relocating to Douglas County, where he worked at the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management office until officially retiring.
Now, he and Chief Ted Damewood are working to secure a significant increase in its volunteer force.
“Right now, we have about 20, but we’re starting to see that come back because of the lift (of COVID-19 restrictions),” Damewood said. “Historically, we have had 25 to 28, and that’s usually been about the limit. We would like to see 30 to 35, and with that many we can spread the wealth (for distress calls).”
Damewood was able to move Clough into the recruiting and retention position with the help of a grant from the National Volunteer Fire Council.
Clough said that while the department currently has a core group of “eight or so” who respond to calls regardless of nature, the department is trying to grow its overall membership while also increasing that core group to consistent double-digit numbers.
“We will send out a (emergency) page, and we’ll sometimes get maybe five or six people respond depending on the nature of the call,” Clough said. “We want to be able to reduce that burden on the group.”
Clough emphasized that while the department would love nothing more than to add firefighters, volunteering in the department extends far beyond “grabbing a hose, putting the wet stuff on the hot stuff.”
“It could be social marketing. Maybe someone who wants to do landscaping, someone who works on the vehicles but doesn’t necessarily want to go out on a fire or medical call,” Clough specified. “We want firefighters. We need firefighters, of course.
“It’s not just the idea of the fire department, but also the idea of community service.”
Area residents wishing to volunteer can call the Glide Rural Fire Protection District at 541-496-0224.
