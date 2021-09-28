GLIDE — The Glide School District announced Tuesday morning that its high and middle schools will immediately shift to distance learning for at least the next two weeks after a large number of students have fallen ill.
Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz said Tuesday that while there have been “a couple” of positive COVID-19 tests among students, the vast majority were presenting intense flu-like symptoms.
“Right now, 35% of our middle school students and 25% of our high school students are out sick, and it’s not necessarily COVID,” Narkiewicz said. “Our parents have been wonderful about calling the office telling us their kids have flu-like symptoms. The parents have done a marvelous job.
“It’s a sign of the times. We’re not the only district this has happened to,” he said.
The campus shutdown applies to all students in the middle and high schools, including all extracurricular activities for the next two weeks. Teachers will remain on campus, conducting virtual instruction, while school staff will be conducting a deep cleaning of all facilities on the joint campus.
“That has to happen to get the school back in shape,” Narkiewicz said. “We have to get our kids well or we’ll be fighting this for six months. Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our kids.”
As of Tuesday morning, Glide Elementary was continuing with in-person learning as scheduled.
Exactly how many are "a couple" of positive COVID-19 tests among students?
Two at the most thus far.
Thanks.
