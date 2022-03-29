A Glide man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence after leading Roseburg police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase from the eastern outskirts of Roseburg to Lone Rock Road in Glide.
Around 10:45 p.m. Friday night, a motorist called Douglas County Emergency Communications to report a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Rifle Range Road in Roseburg.
A Roseburg officer attempted a traffic stop on the pickup carrying a camper, driven by Caleb Spencer Stokes, 39, of Glide. During the stop, the officer suspected Stokes of being impaired, but before the officer had the opportunity to ask Stokes to submit to a field sobriety test, Stokes began to drive away, according to a court document.
Stokes led Roseburg police on a near 30-minute pursuit from Roseburg to Glide via Buckhorn Road, re-entering Oregon Highway 138 East at the junction with Little River Road in Glide. Speeds ranged from 40-60 miles per hour along Buckhorn Road as Stokes reportedly struggled to maintain his lane before a set of spike strips was successful in deflating two of his tires.
Three efforts to spike Stokes' tires managed to strike three of his tires, but that did not stop him from continuing eastbound on Highway 138 to Lone Rock Road. He was reportedly driving on three bare rims.
The pursuit ended at Stokes' residence on Lone Rock Road, where officers ultimately had to use a taser to take Stokes into custody.
Stokes was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, charged with DUII, attempt to elude and reckless driving. Bail was set at $12,000.
